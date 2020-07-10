New Video: Emo Grae feat. Buju – 0903

Marlian Music has released a new single “0903” from its latest signed artiste Emo Grae.

The new kid on the block of the Marlian family, Emo Grae brings smooth, softer side to Marlian Music. “0903” is the first project of Emo Grae under Marlian Music, featuring the talented Buju and produced by Niphkeys.

0903 gives a unique blend of afro and alte vibes, telling us a story of how two young men were in love and played by the same girl.

Watch the video below: