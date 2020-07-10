Connect with us

Music

New Video: Emo Grae feat. Buju - 0903

BN TV Music

From TG Omori to Do2dtun… You Should See these Fun Visualizers for Kizz Daniel’s "Boys Are Bad"

Music

New EP: Ryan Omo - Ace

Music

New Video: Ladipoe feat. Teni — Lemme Know (Remix)

Music

New Video: Sarkodie feat. E-40 - CEO Flow

Music

New Music: Korede Bello - Morire

Music Scoop

Chike Needs Your Help with Choosing a Title for His Next Album

Music

New Video: Magnito feat Omashola, Ik Ogbonna & Descushiel - Pandemic

BN TV Music

You'll love Kaliné's cover of "Jerusalema" by Master KG, Nomcebo & Burna Boy

BN TV Music

Let Johnny Drille Blow You Away with his Virtual Concert

Music

New Video: Emo Grae feat. Buju – 0903

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Marlian Music has released a new single “0903” from its latest signed artiste Emo Grae.

The new kid on the block of the Marlian family, Emo Grae brings smooth, softer side to Marlian Music. “0903” is the first project of Emo Grae under Marlian Music, featuring the talented Buju and produced by Niphkeys.

0903 gives a unique blend of afro and alte vibes, telling us a story of how two young men were in love and played by the same girl.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Olawunmi Adegoke: How Do You Approach Learning?

Michael Adeboye Adeyemi: 4 Ways To Remain Relevant As A Young Leader Post COVID-19

Ask Shade: My Uncle’s Covid-Related Death Is Making My Mum Consider Asking My Father To Write a Will

Chisom Winifred: An Insight From Beverly Naya’s Skin Documentary

The Cuteness of These Nigerian Celebrities With Their Pets is All the Joy You Need Today

Advertisement
css.php