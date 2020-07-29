Get All the Scoop on #BBNaija Day 10

Everyone has told a lie at some point in their life, but perhaps not one quite as hilarious as the ones told by your Lockdown faves.

While honesty is always the best policy, sometimes the urge to lie ends up getting the best of us. Whether you’re caught fibbing about your age or lying about getting a sexually transmitted disease, lies come in all shapes and sizes. Everyone knows that feeling when you just have something you need to get off your chest which can be such a huge burden if it’s not being lifted.

Except Lucy and Brighto who probably have or (haven’t) told so many lies that they can’t seem to remember any, these Housemates have been caught in a web lie and with some, the web just got too small to hold their lies.

We asked the Lockdown Housemates to tell us the weirdest lies they told before being locked down and here are the hilarious fibs we heard:

The cryptic birth story

Being given birth to in an aeroplane is probably what Kiasha dreamt of while growing up and while it’s something we’ve all read in a book or watched in a movie, this Lockdown Housemate thought it would be cool to have this lie in her autobiography.

Virgins or Nah?

What happens when a lie doesn’t get you the attention you want? Well, that’s one question for Eric after lying to be a virgin to win him some points in getting a girl fall for him… but it did not work. As for Tochi, lying about his status was just something he did for fun, or so we think.

What’s that buzz?

Dorathy was once caught with a vibrator and in order to lie her way out of it, she lied to her sister that it was a face massage tool. Now, how did that conversation go Dorathy?

What’s your status?

While sharing your HIV-positive status with your sexual partner can be a difficult decision to make, Erica thought lying about it would even be funnier. It didn’t just end there, she said she did that to make him scared and extra worried and she achieved just that. What crime could the poor boy have committed to deserve that?

Love is always in the air… literally

When his ex-girl once asked where he was, Kiddwaya lied that he was home when in fact, he was on his way to catch a flight to see her that day. Some lies just don’t sound like lies especially when it comes to matters of the heart.

Royal lies

Tolanibaj must have spent a lot of time watching Cinderella, the princess and the frog and frozen for her to have lied while in still living in America that she was a queen who lived in a palace in Nigeria.

Love, sex and more lies

Saying “I love you” while having a sexual or intimate moment with someone seems like a sacred thing to do… or maybe not, seeing that Ka3na conveniently once told this lie. Things we do for love?

For Laycon lying that he prematurely ejaculated in his pants may have cost him his reputation but it sure achieved his purpose of not getting intimate with her.

For some weird reason, Trikytee once lied to anyone that cared to listen that he was born in the United States of America and on this same table of weird lies, Nengi lied to her classmates in primary school that her elder sister was her nanny and Ozo climbed through a lie by telling his friends in primary school that he had been to the “Great wall in China”. Whatever stays in primary school stays in primary school, right?

The main lesson here? The Lockdown Housemates definitely suck at lying.

Stormy winds

The ships in the House have been hit by the stormy winds and their ships face an uncertain future. Love is a beautiful thing, but beneath that beauty lies complications. The Lockdown Housemates are finding out how complicated this thing called love is.

You feel threatened!

With Prince’s interest in Nengi, Ozo position in her life seems threatened. In a bid to not find out the unsettling truth that he may now be the crowd to their company, he decided the best move was to hit the exit. While discussing the situation with Dorathy, she found it amusing that Ozo wanted to untangle himself from the entanglement he was in with Nengi and Prince. Especially because not too long ago she was also in one with him and Nengi. “This is the same thing that happened between the three of us and now it is happening between you, Nengi and Prince and now you are trying to eject yourself,” she said. Disclosing further, Ozo said, “she (Nengi) feels I am avoiding her. “Are you not,” Dorathy responded. “You are a bloody coward… it was almost as if you were putting too much effort to avoid her and that’s so childish,” Dorathy said, disapprovingly about Ozo’s attitude towards the issue. This entanglement may have upset Ozo way more than he’s letting on, but he insisted that he never lets emotions get to him.

Having the talk

Lilo complained to Biggie about Eric being a distraction and contemplated avoiding him, but that didn’t last long as the two were back in bed and this time, it was to define the terms of their relationship. “What are we doing? We are just having fun in the House, yeah?” Eric asked. He expressed that he felt they could be real but he really wants to know where he stands so he doesn’t do the most in the House while uncertain of what lies outside.

Lilo responded that when it came to Eric she felt certain things and liked being around him, but “I won’t tell you I’m not in a relationship when I really am,” she said as the conversation broached the relationship she was in outside the house. She also expressed uncertainty about Eric wanting to be with her outside the house. She suggested they take it slow and see how it turns out.

He is not my boyfriend

All isn’t well between Vee and Neo. She complained to Lilo about the silent treatment she was getting from Neo. “We haven’t been talking for a while, I will continue carrying on like I usually do until he is ready to come around.” Lilo who just had the talk with Eric encouraged Vee to also have the same with Neo. “You guys should have the talk and if he doesn’t say anything, you can let it go,” she said. Vee expressed her frustration with his mood swings and that even though she liked him, she wasn’t going to stress for anybody. “If he has the guts to sleep in this bed and not tell me what’s wrong, I’d gladly sleep off,” she said.

Wager drills

Uncomfortable with their preparedness for the Wager Task, the housemates intensify the drills.

Even though most of them were sceptical about preparations for the Wager Task, one thing they all agreed on was they had no choice but to win this. After suffering defeat in the first Wager Task, the Housemates have vowed not to leave no stone unturned as they prepared earnestly for the Task at hand

Victory is a must

The Housemates seem optimistic about winning the Wager Task. While talking to Biggie, they all reiterated why it was necessary for them to win this one. From the need for food/money to a thing of pride, the Housemates made it known why they felt they needed the win. In terms of team spirit, Neo said the preparation will bring back that communal spirit. “I feel like we are trying our best working as a team,” he said in the Diary Room. Eric saw himself as a source of motivation and suggested the rest of the Housemates should want to win the Wager as he did.

Three more, let’s go!

It’s never an easy task getting 19 fellow Housemates to work in a coordinated sequence, but Praise took this challenge and it seemed to be paying off. As part of their preparation for their circus presentation for the Wager Task, the housemates will be creating choreographed moves to make it even more impressive.

As the Housemates hope to sway Biggie and put up a great show for the Wager Task, the atmosphere in the House is still tense and this would likely affect their cohesion and their much talked about team spirit. Their strength lies in their unity and ability to rise above individual differences. Inability to do that might prove quite costly. Hopefully, they will put their differences aside and strive for victory.