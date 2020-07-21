BBNaija – Day 2: Early Morning Workouts, Introduction & First Diary Session

Did you watch day 3 of the Big Brother Naija 5 reality show?

If you missed it, we’ve got the highlights for you!

***

The second morning in Biggie’s house saw Eric leading the workout and getting all the Housemates sweating more than a night of possible eviction.

The floor routine he guided the Housemates through had some sweating and others giving up. Dorathy took part and seemed as if she was about to give up on numerous occasions.

Abs galore!

One thing for sure is that the Housemates aren’t strangers to fitness, especially the guys. Abs were on display with Neo taking his shirt off for the whole workout.

Prince showed he knows a thing or two about fitness because when he took over the tempo was seriously upped. Ozo, Vee and Tochi struggled to keep up with the pace, and even had to be shouted at to continue. Great bodies don’t come easily and this work out was the proof.

It’s not over until it’s over and a few of the guys showed us their staying power. They went the extra mile thanks to Praise challenging Eric, Prince, Tochi, Trikytee, Kiddwaya, and Neo into doing even more push-ups. By the end of the session, the only guys who could handle the extra push-ups were Trikytee, Eric and Praise. If fitness was voted, these guys would never be evicted.

The session that burst our brains!

Housemates got involved in a get to know me session that burst our brains. A lot was revealed!

In preparation for getting to know me session on Thursday, Housemates paired up and shared their stories. This exercise was good for them but even better for us because we finally got a clearer understanding of what moulded them in their past, and what they desire for their future.

Here is what we learned:

When it comes to being opposites, they don’t come anymore different than Erica and Kiddwaya. Erica left home at 19 years of age and never looked back, while Kiddwaya feels taking your time to establish yourself is fine too.

When it comes to relationships, Vee and Prince are definitely on two different paths. Prince had a love affair that lasted 2 years, while Vee hasn’t given her heart to anyone for longer than six months.

While chewing the fat, Eric learned that Laycon is a musician who, during the premiere of season five, used his own song as the soundtrack for his light-filled entrance. He also has a deep love for Nina Simone. Laycon learned that if money was no object, Eric would buy a basketball team.

Even though the housemates were sharing truths, Kaisha found it hard to believe that Trikytee is 35 years-old. Kaisha asked him repeatedly, and each time she believed him less. His youthful looks certainly had her fooled.

Nengi also let us into some of the struggles she has faced, after losing both of her parents. She wished that she had the superpower of time travel so that she could see her parents just one last time. Wathoni in return told Nengi that the reason she decided to enter Biggie’s house, was so that she could let the world know she exists. “The world needs to know that this girl exists,” shared Wathoni.

Wathoni in return told Nengi that the reason she decided to enter Biggie's house, was so that she could let the world know she exists. "The world needs to know that this girl exists," shared Wathoni.

Kaisha let it slip that she's not as confident as she looks after struggling to take a compliment from Prince.

While touching base with Vee, Praise said that he is engaged and has a child with his partner of four years. His fiance permitted him to “be bad when you have to to be bad”, and that revelation brought a smile to Vee’s face.

While chatting with Lucy, Ozo mentioned the importance of keeping a positive mind. This realization came to him after he lost his dream job as a Sports Administrator at the UEFA had to move back to Nigeria.

Lucy gave us our first on-screen tears as she shared the difficulties that she has experienced in her life thus far.

Housemates shared quite a lot about themselves, so much so that we cannot possibly detail everything here. It is enough to say that this session gave us a lot of insight about them, that it bust our brains!

Here’s a recap of what happened in this video.

First Diary Session!

Tonight the lockdown housemates had their very first Diary Room chit chat with Biggie. We are sure Biggie had an earful.