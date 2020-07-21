Connect with us

Nicole's Note to Naeto C on their 8th Anniversary is Everything ❤️

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Naeto C and Nicole have been married for eight impressive years and they are celebrating the milestone today.

The adorable couple took to social media to share photos from their celebration alongside beautiful notes that makes us love, love.

Nicole wrote:

8 years in and I still look at you like the last plate of Jollof Rice at a wedding. ⁣⁣⁣

Normally wouldn’t do anything fancy for our anniversary because it’s not a ‘milestone’ one, but 2020 has taught me that life is short and can actually be really rubbish- so celebrate at ANY opportunity you can!⁣⁣⁣
⁣⁣⁣
Thank you for 8 wonderful years of marriage. I’m blessed to be married to my best friend and partner in every sense of the word. Love you @naetosuperc forever and ever. ⁣⁣⁣

While Naeto C wrote:

Today WE celebrate our 8th Wedding Anniversary! I’m so appreciative and grateful to my Amazing wife @nicolechikwe because she makes all the difference and for that, I’m truly blessed! Toast to many more years of magic

Photo Credit: nicolechikwe

