Jackie Aina Shared Her Makeup Tips For Melanin Rich Girls, And We Are Obsessed!

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In her new video, Jackie Aina just showed us how to win with makeup for darker skin and really show off your melanin honey!

She wrote:

This is a video for anyone who at any point felt like having dark skin was an inconvenience, a set back, or a flaw. This video I will show the “why” behind some of the makeup techniques I use to play up dark otherwise looked at as “undesirable”, features and how to enhance what you already have. Enjoy!

Watch

 

