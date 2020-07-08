Beauty
Jackie Aina Shared Her Makeup Tips For Melanin Rich Girls, And We Are Obsessed!
In her new video, Jackie Aina just showed us how to win with makeup for darker skin and really show off your melanin honey!
She wrote:
This is a video for anyone who at any point felt like having dark skin was an inconvenience, a set back, or a flaw. This video I will show the “why” behind some of the makeup techniques I use to play up dark otherwise looked at as “undesirable”, features and how to enhance what you already have. Enjoy!
Watch