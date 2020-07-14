Connect with us

Scoop

A Lady with A Big Heart! Kate Tanzamado Covers TW Magazine’s Warrior/Survivor Issue

Movies & TV Scoop

"Her Brilliance And Humor Were Unmatched" - "Glee" Cast Remembers Naya Rivera

Movies & TV Scoop

Viola Davis Looks Absolutely Regal as She Covers Vanity Fair Magazine

Inspired Scoop

Slum2School is Making A Difference with its First Virtual Learning Classroom 👏🏾

Movies & TV Scoop

Osas Ighodaro covers Savvy Magazine’s Latest Issue

Movies & TV Scoop

₦85 Million — That’s What the #BBNaija Season 5 Grand Prize is Worth

Music Promotions Scoop

Coco Brown dazzles in new Photos as She turns a Year Older 🎊

Movies & TV Scoop

Five Times Yungnollywood Gave Us the Feminist Energy we Desperately Needed

Scoop Sweet Spot

Here’s a First Look at Nina's Baby Denzel Kelechukwu

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Presenting the Most Stylish Special Assistant: Ini Edo

Scoop

A Lady with A Big Heart! Kate Tanzamado Covers TW Magazine’s Warrior/Survivor Issue

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

What would you do if you had to inherit your late siblings’ 8 children, care for your widowed younger sister & her child, plus your son? For most, that would be a meal too large to consume, but for TW Magazine’s July 2020 cover star, Kate Tanzamado, she’s pacing herself with the help of God and taking it one day at a time.

TW is also launching its warrior/survivor campaign to celebrate battles fought and won.

Kate speaks to TW’s Adesuwa Onyenokwe on the tragedies that befell her family, losing her brothers and their wives to religious riots, which made her life much larger. With 10 mouths to feed, one would expect Kate to be hanging by a thread. Thanks to her faith, a very big heart and COVID-19, she’s experienced God’s love like never before.

In this issue, Kika Osunde gives readers a look at a mouth-watering dish – Steak & Mashed Potato treat you definitely need to try. You’ll also take a look at how normal ‘the new normal’ has become with the world learning virtually, get to hear from Nigerians and their experiences with COVID-19. Plus, a stern look at the role data plays in fighting sexual abuse in Nigeria.

Credits:
Photography: @photographybyecha
Makeup@OluchiMusa

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jean Clare Oge: It is not always THEM… Sometimes, it is YOU

Adefolake Adekola: Disposal of Chemical Waste in Nigeria

Toluse Dove Francis: How to Develop Emotional Muscles

These South African Women Did Not Know They Were Pregnant Until The Day of Delivery

Tolulope Oginni of Transfurd Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php