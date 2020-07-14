A Lady with A Big Heart! Kate Tanzamado Covers TW Magazine’s Warrior/Survivor Issue

What would you do if you had to inherit your late siblings’ 8 children, care for your widowed younger sister & her child, plus your son? For most, that would be a meal too large to consume, but for TW Magazine’s July 2020 cover star, Kate Tanzamado, she’s pacing herself with the help of God and taking it one day at a time.

TW is also launching its warrior/survivor campaign to celebrate battles fought and won.

Kate speaks to TW’s Adesuwa Onyenokwe on the tragedies that befell her family, losing her brothers and their wives to religious riots, which made her life much larger. With 10 mouths to feed, one would expect Kate to be hanging by a thread. Thanks to her faith, a very big heart and COVID-19, she’s experienced God’s love like never before.

In this issue, Kika Osunde gives readers a look at a mouth-watering dish – Steak & Mashed Potato treat you definitely need to try. You’ll also take a look at how normal ‘the new normal’ has become with the world learning virtually, get to hear from Nigerians and their experiences with COVID-19. Plus, a stern look at the role data plays in fighting sexual abuse in Nigeria.

Credits:

Photography: @photographybyecha

Makeup: @OluchiMusa