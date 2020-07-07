Connect with us

Scoop

This is why Ńdébé, the new Writing System invented by Sugabelly, is Important

BN TV Scoop

Prince Harry & Meghan Deliver a Powerful Speech on Fairness, Justice & Equal Rights

Music Scoop

Korede Bello is Such a Hottie on the Cover of Man Magazine Nigeria's Latest Issue

Movies & TV Scoop

Monday's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show was All About Clearing the Air

Scoop Sweet Spot

4 Sweet Birthday Snaps of Eniko & Kevin Hart You'll Love to See

Movies & TV Scoop

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Ready to Spice Things up as Host of #BBNaija Season 5

Scoop

Why Everyone's Talking About Bitcoin (It Has Something to do with "Mr Woodbery")

BN TV Scoop

Here's What D'Banj's Former Manager Franklin Amudo has to Say about the Rape Allegation

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Dapper! - That's the Word that Best Describes RMD's 59th Birthday Shoot

Scoop

Some Monday Morning Beauty for You: Nse Ikpe-Etim & Her Hair

Scoop

This is why Ńdébé, the new Writing System invented by Sugabelly, is Important

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Lotanna Igwe-Odunze (popularly known as @Sugabelly on Twitter) recently published a book that teaches a new Igbo writing system she invented back in 2009. The new writing system is called Ńdébé, and it merges ancient Ìgbò designs with modern practicality thus creating a more functional writing system for modern-day Igbos.

The author spent the past ten years refining and perfecting the Ńdébé script and has now presented the world with the “first truly usable, truly writeable, truly readable, and truly indigenous written form of Ìgbò”.

In explaining why this new writing system is needed, she said:

The vagaries of history, but British colonisation and missionary evangelism especially, suppressed the natural growth and development of Igbo as a language and a medium of expression and communication.
Long after Nigeria and Ìgbò people received independence, our language never caught up with the modern world.
Today, Ìgbò is a threatened, if not endangered language because, no matter how many initiatives and meetings we attend to encourage people to speak Ìgbò, our language will never truly flourish until we write and read widely in Ìgbò.

Ńdébé is a modern and more practical revamp of the ancient system of graphic communication among Igbo’s known as Nsibidi.

In explaining why Ńdébé should be used over Nsibidi, she said:

Ńdébé pays homage to the old Nsibidi logographs, as well as Nwagu Aneke’s proto-script, but is a unique, original, but more importantly, functional creation. Nsibidi, while beautiful and significant, is severely impractical as a daily writing script.

Multiple failed attempts have been made to adapt Nsibidi for modern use, and will continue to fail because Nsibidi suffers from major expressive limitations, and is better suited for decorative, symbolic, or religious purposes.

Ever since Sugabelly shared a post on Twitter announcing the release of the book, it has been well received by people all over the world and many people, both Igbos and non-Igbos, have already started learning the new script and writing in it.

Learn more about Ńdébé HERE.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Beyond Just Stories of SARS/Police Brutality… Here’s How Nigerian Lives Are Endangered by Law Enforcement Officers

Farida Yahya: Do You Really Need a University Degree To Build A Successful Brand?

What is the ‘State of Origin’ of a Married Nigerian Woman?

Laetitia Mugerwa: Letters From Loneliness

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Advertisement
css.php