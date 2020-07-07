Movies & TV
Monday’s #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion Show was All About Clearing the Air
Still on the road of forgiveness, and fixing broken bridges, this week’s episode will be mostly about clearing the air. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu the usual host of the show, chatted with – Ike, Elozonam, Venita, Seyi, Tuoyo, Sir Dee and Joe.
If you didn’t watch it, we can only say sorry. And catch you up on all you missed, because, you know, BellaNaija’s got your back.
Let’s delve right into it, shall we?
Ike and Joe
Ike said he didn’t like Joe in the house, because he came in acting like he was more intelligent than everyone, and he hasn’t been able to let it go. Ike simply doesn’t like Joe’s smart mouth and how he often ignored the boundaries. As always, Joe insisted his questionable character while in the house was strictly for the price.
Do Seyi and Tacha mend bridges?
Tacha and Seyi took turns to give reasons why their relationship in the house turned sour.
Their friendship took a turn for the worse after they had a misunderstanding which led to hauling of insults at each other.
According to Tacha, Seyi ‘is a sexist’ who was always talking about her body and how sexy she was rather than applauding her achievements as a woman. She also said that the moment Seyi called her “Puta”, she drew the line to their friendship.
Seyi admitted that name-calling her was actually an insult, but that it was a Spanish word that meant “female dog” and not a prostitute as claimed. He also affirmed that it was an insult, but argued that he was equally hurt by Tacha’s words.
However, when asked by Ebuka if he agrees that it wasn’t the right word to use at that time, he said he knew it wasn’t but maintained that he was deeply hurt. In the end, Seyi apologized to Tacha who accepted his apology after she had protested that Seyi was only apologizing because of what people may think of him as a man, and not because he sincerely regretted his actions.
Tacha sought Venita’s forgiveness for a remark that the former vixen interpreted as an attack on her parenting style.
