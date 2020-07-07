Still on the road of forgiveness, and fixing broken bridges, this week’s episode will be mostly about clearing the air. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu the usual host of the show, chatted with – Ike, Elozonam, Venita, Seyi, Tuoyo, Sir Dee and Joe.

If you didn’t watch it, we can only say sorry. And catch you up on all you missed, because, you know, BellaNaija’s got your back.

Let’s delve right into it, shall we?

Ike and Joe

Ike said he didn’t like Joe in the house, because he came in acting like he was more intelligent than everyone, and he hasn’t been able to let it go. Ike simply doesn’t like Joe’s smart mouth and how he often ignored the boundaries. As always, Joe insisted his questionable character while in the house was strictly for the price.

Ike hasn’t been able to let his dislike for Joe go, apparently. Says when he remembers Joe in the house he gets irritated.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 6, 2020

Venita says when Joe was poking at other people Ike was fine with it. Until Joe started poking at Ike.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 6, 2020

Eii God. Joe says he and Mercy has their “moments.” Then she’d go tell Ike that “the boys are looking at me oo. Even Joe.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 6, 2020

Do Seyi and Tacha mend bridges?

Tacha and Seyi took turns to give reasons why their relationship in the house turned sour.

Their friendship took a turn for the worse after they had a misunderstanding which led to hauling of insults at each other.

Tacha says that in relationships, you have to consider the negative and the positive, and see which outweighs the other.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 6, 2020

According to Tacha, Seyi ‘is a sexist’ who was always talking about her body and how sexy she was rather than applauding her achievements as a woman. She also said that the moment Seyi called her “Puta”, she drew the line to their friendship.

Seyi admitted that name-calling her was actually an insult, but that it was a Spanish word that meant “female dog” and not a prostitute as claimed. He also affirmed that it was an insult, but argued that he was equally hurt by Tacha’s words.

Seyi says it was a case of “treat me like this and expect me to take it and not treat you the same way.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 6, 2020

However, when asked by Ebuka if he agrees that it wasn’t the right word to use at that time, he said he knew it wasn’t but maintained that he was deeply hurt. In the end, Seyi apologized to Tacha who accepted his apology after she had protested that Seyi was only apologizing because of what people may think of him as a man, and not because he sincerely regretted his actions.

Sir Dee says he thinks Seyi and Tacha deeply cared for each other in the house.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 6, 2020

Joe says the two of them were only close because of what they could derive from each other.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 6, 2020

Tacha sought Venita’s forgiveness for a remark that the former vixen interpreted as an attack on her parenting style.