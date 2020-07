Lovemrskush is back with another thirst trapping recipe, and this time she shows us how to make catfish pepper soup.

She also shows us how to clean catfish. In her words:

“This catfish pepper soup is such a light and delicious recipe. Many people find it difficult to clean Catfish but it doesn’t have to be. All you need is salt and water. You can also use Hot water or Lemon/Lime if you prefer.”

You should try out this recipe: