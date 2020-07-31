Promotions
Onga Nigeria has the Right Steps to help Prepare your Sallah Ram & Still Stay Safe
Barka De Sallah! 🌙 . Here is how to safely prep your ram in a pandemic – from @onga_nigeria Please note the safety precautions carefully and share with your family and friends. #Ongasallahspecial Steps: · Allow only two persons at a time to prep the live ram, to observe social distancing. · Ensure these two individuals are wearing facemasks to stay safe. · Get them hand gloves to reduce the risk of directly or indirectly contaminating the raw meat. · Ensure social distancing by allowing only two people at a time to prep the ram. · Wash your butchering surface thoroughly with soap and water. · To be safe, avoid the use of mouth to inflate your ram. Use a manual or mechanical inflatable machine. · While shaving the ram, ensure these two individuals are always on the opposite side of the ram to maintain social distancing. · To be safe, avoid inflating the ram by mouth. use a manual or mechanical inflatable machine. · While shaving the ram, ensure these two individuals are always on the opposite side of the ram to maintain social distancing. · After shaving, ensure there is a change of gloves for the butchers. · Ensure caterers wash their hands with running water for a minimum of 20 seconds before taking over. · Wash your meat thoroughly · Now you can boil, fry, barbecue your safely prepped ram meat as desired. · Always have your favorite Onga Seasoning handy to give your Sallah meals that Ongalicious taste. @onga_nigeria #BNxSC
