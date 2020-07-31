Onga Nigeria has the Right Steps to help Prepare your Sallah Ram & Still Stay Safe

Barka De Sallah!

Here is how to safely prep your ram in a pandemic.

Please note the safety precautions carefully and share it with your family and friends. #Ongasallahspecial

Steps:

· Allow only two persons at a time to prep the live ram, to observe social distancing.

· Ensure these two individuals are wearing facemasks to stay safe.

· Get them hand gloves to reduce the risk of directly or indirectly contaminating the raw meat.

· Wash your butchering surface thoroughly with soap and water.

· To be safe, avoid the use of mouth to inflate your ram. Use a manual or mechanical inflatable machine.

· While shaving the ram, ensure these two individuals are always on the opposite side of the ram to maintain social distancing.

· After shaving, ensure there is a change of gloves for the butchers.

· Ensure caterers wash their hands with running water for a minimum of 20 seconds before taking over.

· Wash your meat thoroughly

· Now you can boil, fry, barbecue your safely prepped ram meat as desired.