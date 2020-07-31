Connect with us

Onga Nigeria has the Right Steps to help Prepare your Sallah Ram & Still Stay Safe

BellaNaija.com

Published

52 mins ago

 on

Barka De Sallah!
Here is how to safely prep your ram in a pandemic.
Please note the safety precautions carefully and share it with your family and friends. #Ongasallahspecial

 

Steps: 
·      Allow only two persons at a time to prep the live ram, to observe social distancing.
·      Ensure these two individuals are wearing facemasks to stay safe.
·      Get them hand gloves to reduce the risk of directly or indirectly contaminating the raw meat.
·      Ensure social distancing by allowing only two people at a time to prep the ram.
·      Wash your butchering surface thoroughly with soap and water.
·      To be safe, avoid the use of mouth to inflate your ram. Use a manual or mechanical inflatable machine.
·      While shaving the ram, ensure these two individuals are always on the opposite side of the ram to maintain social distancing.
·      To be safe, avoid inflating the ram by mouth. use a manual or mechanical inflatable machine.
·      While shaving the ram, ensure these two individuals are always on the opposite side of the ram to maintain social distancing.
·      After shaving, ensure there is a change of gloves for the butchers.
·      Ensure caterers wash their hands with running water for a minimum of 20 seconds before taking over.
·      Wash your meat thoroughly
·      Now you can boil, fry, barbecue your safely prepped ram meat as desired.

·      Always have your favorite Onga Seasoning handy to give your Sallah meals that Ongalicious taste.

Sponsored Content

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

