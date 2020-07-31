This Onga-licious Ram Burger Recipe is just Right to make your Sallah a Special One

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Sallah meat feast is upon us! It’s time to spice up your Sallah menu with our Onga Sallah Special.
Try out this Ongalicious Ram Burger recipe for Sallah and thank us later!

You can also win yourself a fully loaded @Onga_Nigeria Sallah Giveaway Package.

All you need do is to recreate this recipe, place your Ram burger just the way we did in this video, take a photo with it and upload using #OngaSallahSpecial so we see it.

Also, do well to feature an Onga cube in the photo.

Barka De Sallah!

