Get a Chance to Win N30,000 Naira Worth of Prizes & Gifts Weekly!

Zenith Bank unveils the Zenith Beta Life Promo where 50 customers stand a chance to win 30,000 naira worth of gifts every week beginning from July 31st, 2020 to July 30, 2021.

To qualify, simply:

Open a Zenith Bank account

Fund your account with a minimum of 5000 naira for the period.

Request and collect a Zenith Bank Debit card (virtual or physical)

Download and register on the Zenith Bank Mobile App or register for *966# EazyBanking.

