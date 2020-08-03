Promotions
Get a Chance to Win N30,000 Naira Worth of Prizes & Gifts Weekly!
Zenith Bank unveils the Zenith Beta Life Promo where 50 customers stand a chance to win 30,000 naira worth of gifts every week beginning from July 31st, 2020 to July 30, 2021.
To qualify, simply:
- Open a Zenith Bank account
- Fund your account with a minimum of 5000 naira for the period.
- Request and collect a Zenith Bank Debit card (virtual or physical)
- Download and register on the Zenith Bank Mobile App or register for *966# EazyBanking.
