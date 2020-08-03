Connect with us

Get a Chance to Win N30,000 Naira Worth of Prizes & Gifts Weekly!

BellaNaija.com

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Zenith Bank unveils the Zenith Beta Life Promo where 50 customers stand a chance to win 30,000 naira worth of gifts every week beginning from July 31st, 2020 to July 30, 2021.

To qualify, simply:

  • Open a Zenith Bank account
  • Fund your account with a minimum of 5000 naira for the period.
  • Request and collect a Zenith Bank Debit card (virtual or physical)
  • Download and register on the Zenith Bank Mobile App or register for *966# EazyBanking.

For more information, visit the website

______________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

