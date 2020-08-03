The Countdown is on for the 5th Edition of the Virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful | August 28th – 30th

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Fashion Souk by Eventful is excited to announce going virtual for the 5th edition from Friday, August 28th – Sunday, August 30th.

The Virtual Souk will cater to the fashion interests and needs of Local and International Fashion enthusiasts, and business owners from the safety and comfort of their personal spaces.

The Souk will be showcased online on www.eventfulnigeria.com with exhibitions from creative Nigerian and African Fashion businesses for 3 days with online runway shows for guests’ entertainment.

It promises to be a new and exciting online fashion experience in Nigeria and around the world for 2020! 

To participate as a vendor, contact Adeola on 07040320927.

Stalls are limited in supply.

For more information, connect with The Fashion Souk on Instagram – @thefashionsouk_ng

The Virtual Fashion Souk is sponsored by First BankBank of Industry, and LIRS.

Save the date and see you at The Souk!

________________________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content 

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

