Get your Teens Ready for the Camp David Annual Online Teens Conference for 2020

Published

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

 on

Camp David is an annual summer camp organized by David’s Army, the teens’ expression of David’s Christian Centre. It is open to teenagers (13-19) of all denominations and from anywhere in the world.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s edition of Camp David will be a virtual experience starting from August 7th to August 9th, 2020.

Parent/guardian/aunt or uncle are encouraged to register their teenage kids/wards and if you’re a teenager, this is where you want to be this August.

Also, this year’s edition is absolutely FREE. All you need is an internet-enabled device and a couple of hours in each of those three days. It promises to be mad fun.

All participants are expected to register HERE

Only registered participants will get details and access to the event.

You can also visit our Instagram page to get more information.

We can’t wait to see you.

Love,
The Camp David team!

_____________________________________________________________________

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

