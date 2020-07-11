Perri has the Sweetest Words for her Husband Mike on his Birthday

Mike Edwards just turned 30 and his lovely wife, Perri Edwards, shared a sweet photo of the both of them with a heartfelt message celebrating him on her social media platforms.

She wrote:

Happy birthday To my Husband. Welcome to the 30s club. This time last year you were in the BBNaija house. I’m glad that this year we get to celebrate together instead of watching you through my laptop screen ha. We about to celebrate and make more memories. Love ya @aireyys

Mike, who revealed that the couple is currently in Spain, also shared some cute snaps on Instagram.

Photo Credit: @aireyys | @itspsd