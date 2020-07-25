Connect with us

Promotions

Now is the Best Time to own your piece of the Luxurious Lucrezia & Leonardo Project with Sujimoto

Promotions

Meet Olajumoke Ogunnaike, the Brain behind the Interior Art Direction of the BBNaija Season 5 House

Promotions

Prepare to Experience Seamless & Reliable Banking with Digital Bank, gomoney

Inspired Promotions

In its Commitment to support Families, Yeloto presents a 2-year Academic Scholarship to the Edet Family

Promotions

In Partnership with Verve International & Oando, FirstBank activates its 'Free Fuel' Promo to reward its Customers

Promotions

Give your Taste buds a Treat with the New & Yummy First-of-its-Kind 'Peppe Meatball Pizza' from Dominos 🍕

Promotions

Send Money Far & Wide with AccessAfrica, Download the AccessMore App or Dial *901*13# Today

Promotions

First Bank announces its SMECONNECT Webinar to support Growth & Sustainability in the Educational Sector

Promotions

Join the Excitement, Buy a Can of Amber Energy Drink & get a Free BRT Ticket to certain Destinations in Lagos

Promotions

To commemorate World Skills Day, Slum Art Foundation hosts Online Art Exhibition in partnership with WE FOR GOOD organization and One Delta Africa

Promotions

Now is the Best Time to own your piece of the Luxurious Lucrezia & Leonardo Project with Sujimoto

BellaNaija.com

Published

48 mins ago

 on

There are 3 fundamental things that differentiate us at Sujimoto; Speed, Quality, and Price. This will be evident at our Lucrezia and Leonardo project. E go be like film!

Our philosophy lays emphasis on upholding the highest standards of luxury and excellence. From Foundation to Chandeliers, every single stage of our process goes through the necessary appraisals and inspections in order to provide the top-notch luxury developments.

Building on Sony’s vision to transform its host city, we have taken it upon ourselves to redefine luxury living by providing affordable luxury housing in Banana Island with our Leonardo project. The Leonardo’s 3 Bedroom that is selling for N250m today will become N400m when we launch in December, and $2.5 when completed.

Own a Slice of Banana Island with just N60m (30%), contact ​Dammy NOW on ​0809 852 1646

#Sujimoto #LeonardoBySujimoto #Motomatics #BananaIsland #LuxuryBuildings #LuxuryLifestyle #success #Ikoyi #LucreziaBySujimoto #GiulianoBySujimoto #BlitzConstruct #SijibomiOgundele #LeonardoIsComing #Architecture #Luxury

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ene Abah: Nigeria’s International Image & the Blight of Internet Fraud

Omolola Olorunnisola: Here’s How To Help Your Children with Decision-Making

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Are You A Small Business Owner? You Might Need These Consultants

BN Book Review: Dear Alaere by Eriye Onagoruwa | Review By Seyon Patience Hundeyin

Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson: Reputation Management – Lessons from an Entangled Trio

Advertisement
css.php