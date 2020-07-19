Tolanibaj made it into the #BBNaija House! Watch her Talk About it on her Vlog

Long time fans of Tolanibaj, get in here! Your girl made it into the #BBNaija house!

If you’ve been watching her vlog for a while, you already know her. And if this is your first time, well, welcome.

She’s so excited! She says about making it into the #BBNaijaLockdown house:

Hey loves, the cat is out the bag! WE DID IT!!!!! It’s been an incredible journey for me. I want you to know how I am feeling. Here’s a message from me to you. Welcome to my Fanpage. Whether you are just hearing about me or you have known me all my life. Let’s take this ride together shall we? Link in my bio! We made it into the Big brother naija house and I would just like to say thank you all so much for your continuous support. It’s Tolani Baj to the world baby🌟 When the time comes please don’t forget to VOTE for me. Follow me on my IG account to stay updated on the show.

Watch her talk about it: