Tolanibaj made it into the #BBNaija House! Watch her Talk About it on her Vlog

Watch #BBNaija Season 5 Housemates Introduce Themselves

Ngozi Nwosu shares Her Story of Triumph over Health Challenges on "#WithChude"

Binge Watch Six Episodes of "Best Friends in the World" Season 1

Stephanie Coker is Keeping it Real with her Post-Pregnancy Journey on “African & Pregnant"

The Official Trailer for Beyoncé's Visual Album "Black Is King" stars Yemi Alade, Jay-Z & Naomi Campbell

Episode Three of Damilola Mike Bamiloye's Web Series "Abattoir" is all about Spiritual Growth

A Day in the Life of Dimma Umeh – Morning Routine & a Smoothie Recipe

It's Family Time for Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko on “Our Circle”

Watch 14-Year-Old Filmmaker Richard Yusuff talk about making Sci-Fi Films at the Africa Teens Summit

21 hours ago

Long time fans of Tolanibaj, get in here! Your girl made it into the #BBNaija house!

If you’ve been watching her vlog for a while, you already know her. And if this is your first time, well, welcome.

She’s so excited! She says about making it into the #BBNaijaLockdown house:

Hey loves, the cat is out the bag! WE DID IT!!!!!

It’s been an incredible journey for me. I want you to know how I am feeling. Here’s a message from me to you. Welcome to my Fanpage. Whether you are just hearing about me or you have known me all my life. Let’s take this ride together shall we? Link in my bio!

We made it into the Big brother naija house and I would just like to say thank you all so much for your continuous support.

It’s Tolani Baj to the world baby🌟

When the time comes please don’t forget to VOTE for me.

Follow me on my IG account to stay updated on the show.

Watch her talk about it:

