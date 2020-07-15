Connect with us

Nollywood

Tricia Eseigbe-Kerry is a Proud New Mum 😍

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress, Tricia Eseigbe-Kerry, and her husband Kingsley Kelly just welcomed their first child, a girl.

The news of the baby arrival was first announced Monalisa Chinda via Instagram. She wrote:

It was a double Celebration yesterday when the news came to me of your new bundle of [email protected]_eseigbe_kerry
Congratulations dearest sister…….
Praying, crying, anticipating, mixed feelings.. we worked through this process together…..aaahhhhhhhh…
God is just Awesome 💃

The new mum has also taken to her Instagram page to share the good news. Sharing photos of the bundle of joy, she wrote:

#itcanonlybeGod I want to thank everyone for the birthday wishes I received yesterday and a Joyous birthday gift that i received from our Almighty father. The birth of my Angelic Baby Girl. On the eve of my birthday i went into labor and hours into my birthday celebration God blessed my family with this wonderful gift, which we have waited over 10 years for. We say thank you to God Almighty, and thank you to our well wishers for the out-pour of emotions. For those that have been on the same Journey with me, Keep Hope Alive, God is well able to deliver your bundle of joy same way He did for me. From the Kerry’s, thank you to everyone for your support and prayers.

Congrats to the new parents!

Photo Credit: tricia-eseigbe-kerry

