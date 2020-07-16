Connect with us

Beauty Nollywood

Osas Ighodaro's "The Creative Collection" is Nothing Short of Beautiful!

Beauty BN TV

Jackie Aina Tries Out 5 TikTok Makeup Hacks on New Vlog

Beauty

6 Beauty Trends that Will Dominate the Rest of 2020 - According To A Top Makeup Artist

Beauty

Do You Own The Makeup Revolution Studio Bronzer? Nyma Tang Has Thoughts

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Bolanle Olukanni, Kitan Akinniraye , Pearl Thusi & More

Beauty

Jackie Aina Shared Her Makeup Tips For Melanin Rich Girls, And We Are Obsessed!

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Mihlali Ndamase, Jackie Aina , Ogwa Iweze & More

Beauty

Dimma Umeh Wants Us To Stop Using These Beauty Products

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Ini Dima-Okojie, Powede Awujo, Sophiology & More

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Beauty

Osas Ighodaro’s “The Creative Collection” is Nothing Short of Beautiful!

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Award-winning actress, Osas Ighodaro has just released new photos and spoken word poetry titled, “The Creative Collection”, celebrating creatives everywhere.

She says:

It has been said:
‘Creativity is the way to
share your soul with the world’

Experience, Explore
my desires as a woman, as a being
exude the strength of my ancestors.
My existence in the present
look upon the light of the future,
the light of creativity.

bloom, Burst, Blossom! …BECOME!!!
How bright you shine!
Thy soul open up
let God’s greatness SHINE!

Rise in your greatness.
…and your time is NOW
NOW.

Now
You fought the world
You caught the scar
You won the war
YOU. ARE. A. STAR.

CREATIVITY is me.
CREATIVITY is YOU!

‘The Creative Collective’

Check out the creative photos:

Enjoy a little spoken word poetry.

View this post on Instagram

Award-winning #Nollywood star @officialosas has just released new photos and a spoke word poetry – The Creative Collective – celebrating creatives everywhere. . “The Creative Collective” . It has been said: ‘Creativity is the way to share your soul with the world’ Experience, Explore my desires as a woman, as a being exude the strength of my ancestors. My existence in the present look upon the light of the future, the light of creativity. bloom, Burst, Blossom! …BECOME!!! How bright you shine! Thy soul open up let God’s greatness SHINE! Rise in your greatness. …and your time is NOW NOW. Now You fought the world You caught the scar You won the war YOU. ARE. A. STAR. CREATIVITY is me. CREATIVITY is YOU! ‘The Creative Collective’ Creative Crew: Photography: @emmanueloyeleke @rebeccanwose for @eopstudios Styling: @s.b.youme for @thestudiobysbyoume All pieces made by @thestudiobysbyoume Makeup: @bimpeonakoya Hair & headwrap: @zubbydefinition Spoken word: @officialosas Written by: @officialosas & @moshoodfattah #OsasIghodaro #thecreativecollective #BellaNaija BellaNaija.com

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

Credit:
Photography: @emmanueloyeleke @rebeccanwose for @eopstudios
Styling@s.b.youme for @thestudiobysbyoume
All pieces made by @thestudiobysbyoume
Makeup@bimpeonakoya
Hair & headwrap@zubbydefinition
Spoken word@officialosas
Written by@officialosas@moshoodfattah

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Lola Ayangbayi: 5 Proofreading Tips for an Error-Free CV

#BellaNaijaWCW: Meet Tejumade Afonja, the Engineer Who’s Democratising Artificial Intelligence Knowledge with AI Saturdays (Lagos)

Mfonobong Inyang: Let’s Have That Conversation About Brand Nigeria!

Jean Clare Oge: It is not always THEM… Sometimes, it is YOU

Adefolake Adekola: Disposal of Chemical Waste in Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php