Beauty
Osas Ighodaro’s “The Creative Collection” is Nothing Short of Beautiful!
Award-winning actress, Osas Ighodaro has just released new photos and spoken word poetry titled, “The Creative Collection”, celebrating creatives everywhere.
She says:
It has been said:
‘Creativity is the way to
share your soul with the world’
Experience, Explore
my desires as a woman, as a being
exude the strength of my ancestors.
My existence in the present
look upon the light of the future,
the light of creativity.
bloom, Burst, Blossom! …BECOME!!!
How bright you shine!
Thy soul open up
let God’s greatness SHINE!
Rise in your greatness.
…and your time is NOW
NOW.
Now
You fought the world
You caught the scar
You won the war
YOU. ARE. A. STAR.
CREATIVITY is me.
CREATIVITY is YOU!
‘The Creative Collective’
Check out the creative photos:
Enjoy a little spoken word poetry.
View this post on Instagram
Award-winning #Nollywood star @officialosas has just released new photos and a spoke word poetry – The Creative Collective – celebrating creatives everywhere. . “The Creative Collective” . It has been said: ‘Creativity is the way to share your soul with the world’ Experience, Explore my desires as a woman, as a being exude the strength of my ancestors. My existence in the present look upon the light of the future, the light of creativity. bloom, Burst, Blossom! …BECOME!!! How bright you shine! Thy soul open up let God’s greatness SHINE! Rise in your greatness. …and your time is NOW NOW. Now You fought the world You caught the scar You won the war YOU. ARE. A. STAR. CREATIVITY is me. CREATIVITY is YOU! ‘The Creative Collective’ Creative Crew: Photography: @emmanueloyeleke @rebeccanwose for @eopstudios Styling: @s.b.youme for @thestudiobysbyoume All pieces made by @thestudiobysbyoume Makeup: @bimpeonakoya Hair & headwrap: @zubbydefinition Spoken word: @officialosas Written by: @officialosas & @moshoodfattah #OsasIghodaro #thecreativecollective #BellaNaija BellaNaija.com
Credit:
Photography: @emmanueloyeleke @rebeccanwose for @eopstudios
Styling: @s.b.youme for @thestudiobysbyoume
All pieces made by @thestudiobysbyoume
Makeup: @bimpeonakoya
Hair & headwrap: @zubbydefinition
Spoken word: @officialosas
Written by: @officialosas & @moshoodfattah