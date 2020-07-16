Osas Ighodaro’s “The Creative Collection” is Nothing Short of Beautiful!

Award-winning actress, Osas Ighodaro has just released new photos and spoken word poetry titled, “The Creative Collection”, celebrating creatives everywhere.

She says:

It has been said:

‘Creativity is the way to

share your soul with the world’

Experience, Explore

my desires as a woman, as a being

exude the strength of my ancestors.

My existence in the present

look upon the light of the future,

the light of creativity.

bloom, Burst, Blossom! …BECOME!!!

How bright you shine!

Thy soul open up

let God’s greatness SHINE!

Rise in your greatness.

…and your time is NOW

NOW.

Now

You fought the world

You caught the scar

You won the war

YOU. ARE. A. STAR.

CREATIVITY is me.

CREATIVITY is YOU!

‘The Creative Collective’