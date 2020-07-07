Usain Bolt is Introducing Us to Baby Olympia Lightning Bolt 😍

Usain Bolt shared the first photos and unique name of his daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt.

The Olympic gold medallist took to Instagram to wish his partner Kasi Bennett, a happy birthday as they begin a new chapter of their lives together.

The duo welcomed their child in May, but this is the first time the couple have revealed her name or shared photos of the bundle of joy. The proud father uploaded a series of photos of Kasi draped in a flowing ballgown as she sat cradling their little girl.

I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday 😂😂😂.