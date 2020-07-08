Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

All that Happened on Tuesday's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show

Features Inspired Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Beverly Naya's "Skin" Has Helped Young Girls Reconsider Bleaching | Read our Exclusive Interview

BN TV Movies & TV

This Trailer for Kevin Hart's New Movie "Die Hart" is Hilarious

Movies & TV Scoop

Monday's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show was All About Clearing the Air

BN TV Movies & TV

Azeez Does All He Can to Save his Mum on Episode Two of “My Name Is A-Zed”

Movies & TV Scoop

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Ready to Spice Things up as Host of #BBNaija Season 5

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Dapper! - That's the Word that Best Describes RMD's 59th Birthday Shoot

Movies & TV Scoop

Africa's Foremost Storyteller! Mo Abudu covers Guardian Life Magazine

Movies & TV Scoop

Birthday Girl Idia Aisien is Looking Forward to Love, Blessings & Lessons

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Genevieve Nnaji this July | WATCH “Ijele”

Movies & TV

All that Happened on Tuesday’s #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion Show

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Missed last night’s episode? Not to worry, we’ve got you!

Still on the road of forgiveness, and fixing broken bridges, this week’s episode will be mostly about clearing the air. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu the usual host of the show, chatted with – Elozonam, Diane, Venita, Ella, Tuoyo, Tacha, Kim Oprah, Esther and Mercy.

Everyone has kissed and made up and it’s forward from here, no looking back.

Catch the highlight from last night’s episode:

Elozonam and Diane’s crashed ship

Diana tried to point out label Elozonam’s wrongdoings, and how he doesn’t take responsibilities for spilling the beans about their personal discussions.

In his defence, Elozonam blamed their too many fights on third party communication and Diane’s inability to trust his side of the story.

Elozonam apologized to Diane and they both resolved that they are relationship has been reduced to acquaintances.

 

Tacha and Tuoyo

Tacha spoke about an interview up involving Tuoyo claiming Tacha’s affiliation with voodoo being the reason for her confidence during the game.

According to Tuoyo, it wasn’t intentional, this was a move by the interviewers to create controversial conversations.

Tacha took the moment to apologise to the former housemates for her not so reasonable approach to issues while in the house.

 

She went down her painful memory lane involving enduring being bullied as a child and losing her mother as a teenager. Tuoyo countered her story by stating that her experiences were not worthy excuses for bad behaviour. He pointed out how Tacha’s bad qualities might have outweighed her good sides.

Ella and the girls

Recall one of the episodes of the reunion show, when the housemates questioned Ella’s character pointing out how she sought funds for mother’s health but zoned out everyone right after getting contributions from the housemates and fans.

Ella admitted that her distance was due to not knowing her place in the lives of the female housemates. To round the show-off, Ella apologized to the girls for somehow betraying their trust. Venita filled in right on cue with a short speech about being worthy.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Cuteness of These Nigerian Celebrities With Their Pets is All the Joy You Need Today

Olajumoke Oduwole of KJK Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Beverly Naya’s “Skin” Has Helped Young Girls Reconsider Bleaching | Read our Exclusive Interview

A Girl Project: Nigeria’s New Anti- Sexual Harassment Bill – PR Stunt or Necessary Action?

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How Your Mindset Is Stunting Your Progress!

Advertisement
css.php