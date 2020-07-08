All that Happened on Tuesday’s #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion Show

Missed last night’s episode? Not to worry, we’ve got you!

Still on the road of forgiveness, and fixing broken bridges, this week’s episode will be mostly about clearing the air. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu the usual host of the show, chatted with – Elozonam, Diane, Venita, Ella, Tuoyo, Tacha, Kim Oprah, Esther and Mercy.

Everyone has kissed and made up and it’s forward from here, no looking back.

Catch the highlight from last night’s episode:

Elozonam and Diane’s crashed ship

Diana tried to point out label Elozonam’s wrongdoings, and how he doesn’t take responsibilities for spilling the beans about their personal discussions.

Diane is upset Elozonam shifted all the responsibility on her. Elozonam feels he’s perfect, and she doesn’t like that.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 7, 2020

Diane says that the only way the information in the voicenote was something only she and Elozonam knew about. So how did it get out?#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 7, 2020

In his defence, Elozonam blamed their too many fights on third party communication and Diane’s inability to trust his side of the story.

Lmao. Elozonam says people come to him to tell him Diane said something, and he answers them. “I’m always on my own when the trailer comes to jam me.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 7, 2020

All Elozonam does is clear the air when people come to him with stories. That’s what he’s saying.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 7, 2020

Elozonam said that he keeps telling the MG story because it’s what “broke the camel’s back.” It’s why “Diane and Elozonam did not work out.” Diane: We were never going to work out. ☹️☹️☹️#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 7, 2020

Elozonam apologized to Diane and they both resolved that they are relationship has been reduced to acquaintances.

Elozonam says he really should have reached out to Diane after the voicenote came out, and he’s really sorry for it.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 7, 2020

Tacha and Tuoyo

Tacha spoke about an interview up involving Tuoyo claiming Tacha’s affiliation with voodoo being the reason for her confidence during the game.

Ah was Tuoyo one of the people who said something about Tacha going spiritual?#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 7, 2020

According to Tuoyo, it wasn’t intentional, this was a move by the interviewers to create controversial conversations.

Haha looks like Tuoyo was set up in the interview. He actually didn’t say that. He said Tacha had backup from Jaruma, but he meant financial.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 7, 2020

Tacha took the moment to apologise to the former housemates for her not so reasonable approach to issues while in the house.

Tacha’s talking about growing up and not fitting in. ☹️ Her mother was so supportive and wanted to always see her happy.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 7, 2020

Tacha says her mother passing, and all the people she loved, and who loved her, not being supportive, really hurt her, and shaped her to be who she is today.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 7, 2020

Tacha is apologizing to all the housemates for coming off as “too off and too loud.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 7, 2020

She went down her painful memory lane involving enduring being bullied as a child and losing her mother as a teenager. Tuoyo countered her story by stating that her experiences were not worthy excuses for bad behaviour. He pointed out how Tacha’s bad qualities might have outweighed her good sides.

Haha Tuoyo says in this generation, everyone is broken. He feels everyone has been through a lot.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 7, 2020

Tuoyo says there are people who have been through worse than Tacha, so Tacha shouldn’t use her background as an “excuse.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 7, 2020

Ella and the girls

Recall one of the episodes of the reunion show, when the housemates questioned Ella’s character pointing out how she sought funds for mother’s health but zoned out everyone right after getting contributions from the housemates and fans.

Ella admitted that her distance was due to not knowing her place in the lives of the female housemates. To round the show-off, Ella apologized to the girls for somehow betraying their trust. Venita filled in right on cue with a short speech about being worthy.