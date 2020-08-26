A Pepsi duo showdown

The Big Brother Naija Housemates had a great time with the Pepsi Task, showing off their moves and lyrical prowess.

Today the Housemates were treated to a Task that would have them moving, dancing and singing for a grand prize to envy. Tonight the crew were not only treated to a party for the hype beasts, but they also earned some dope threads, courtesy of Pepsi. Here is how their Task went down: Task The Task at hand was simple. First, figure out the ambassador you will be repping by putting together a puzzle with their face and song. Second, put up a grand performance of your team’s ambassador’s songs in the Arena. The teams were to practice their songs together throughout the afternoon. Every 30 minutes their songs would play and they would have the opportunity to go and practice with music in the garden. The final presentation would culminate in a song and dance for the Housemates. Right before the event, they were tasked with choosing an MC for the night, and as usual, Trikytee was our lucky guy. Team Pepsi Davido: If Brighto and Dorathy created a spectacle with Dorathy being the leading lady on stage, with Brighto her suitor. Dorathy looked every bit the part, moving up and down the stage, better than she had done in their rehearsal. Team Pepsi Cuppy: Green Light Kiddwaya and Lucy showed more chemistry than they had while they were practising, putting on a show for the Housemates that showed their professionalism when it comes to performing together. Team Pepsi Burna: On the Low Neo and Erica as expected brought through their creative flair with their dance moves and their grace on stage. Neo, in particular, took an extra step in creating a hairdo that resembled Burna Bys locks.

Team Pepsi Spinall: Baba

Vee and Tolanibaj put on an all-girl show to remember, with well-timed choreography and a fun and youthful, tomboyish vibe. The duo showed not only the amount of preparation they put into their performance but also the fun that they had, putting it all together.

Team Pepsi Tekno: Duro

Trickytee and Ozo showed out tonight as the only all-boy team. The duo coordinated their moves and enjoyment to put on a show that would Win them the grand prize of the night which included N1 million each, an all-expenses-paid trip to the One Music Fest and a year’s supply of Pepsi!

Team Pepsi Tiwa: All over

Nengi and Prince definitely had fun on stage. Prince took the lead with Nengi backing him up on the vocals with their rendition of the hit song. Sultry dance moves and good recall of the lyrics made the duo a must-see!

Team Pepsi Wizkid: Fever Laycon and Wathoni showed the whole group what real chemistry looked like in their performance leaning in for a soft kiss at the end of their performance. Even though they had been practising for this the whole day, nothing prepared us for the final showdown which looked incredible. A Pepsi musical rehearsal With Pepsi bottles in their hands and stunning shades on, the Lockdown geng got ready to turn up. The Task ahead for today is simply a musical performance Challenge, courtesy of Pepsi Naija. Each of the Housemates was given the opportunity to represent one popular Nigerian music star through the course of the day. Similar to some of the previous Tasks, they were required to partake in today’s Task in pairs. This means there would be seven teams in total and to determine who their teammates are for today, they had to all participate in a quick game. A box was provided for the House; taking turns, each of the Housemates had to pick one card from the box without looking inside. Housemates who picked identical numbers automatically became teammates for the day. Puzzling up Once the teams had been formed, the next task was to uncover their team names and the artiste that each team would be represented in today’s musical performance Task. For this reveal, seven puzzle stands positioned at different spots in the Garden were provided. One spot for each team. The puzzle pieces had also been placed by the puzzle stands. So, each team had to assemble the puzzle pieces on their puzzle stand to reveal their Pepsi ambassador team name. Also, some of the puzzle pieces had also been hidden in strategic locations in the Garden and teams had to search for their missing puzzle pieces around the Garden. The first team to correctly complete their puzzle and reveal their Pepsi ambassador team name wins some points. Team Tiwa who was made up of Prince and Nengi, finished first and the points will be added to their overall accumulated points at the end of the day. Having formed the teams and uncovered their team’s ambassadors, the Housemates were introduced to the next phase of today’s Task. How well do you know the lyrics? The major task today is to put up a grand performance of one of their team ambassador’s songs. Below is the title of the songs to be performed by each team: Team Housemates Song Team Pepsi Davido Dorathy and Brighto IF Team Pepsi Cuppy Lucy and Kiddwaya GREEN LIGHT Team Pepsi Burna Neo and Erica ON THE LOW Team Pepsi Spinall Tolanibaj and Vee BABA Team Pepsi Tekno Ozo and Trikytee DURO Team Pepsi Tiwa Prince and Nengi ALL OVER Team Pepsi Wizkid Wathoni and Laycon FEVER The lyrics to each song were provided for each team. All teams will have four hours to rehearse their musical performance. The songs will be played in intervals of 30 minutes. For each time each team’s song is played, the team must proceed to their puzzle stand in the Garden with a bottle of Pepsi to be used as a microphone and practice their performance. All through this rehearsal, the teams must improvise with a bottle of Pepsi as microphones; however, teams have the liberty to practice anytime and anywhere in the House during the stipulated four hours of rehearsals. The only time they are required to practice in front of their puzzle stand with a bottle of Pepsi is when the team’s song is played. While we await the final music performance, which Lockdown Pepsi team are you rooting for?

A good time The Housemates decided to put petty differences aside, sheath their swords and let the good vibes in.Just like the rest of us, the Lockdown Housemates have found a way to make good use of being on Lockdown and create some fun while at it. It’s always refreshing seeing them put their chore wars, petty drama, and come together to have a good time. Being natural-born entertainers, creatives, actors and musicians, the Lockdown Housemates do not fail to show us what they are made of and are always keen to show off and showcase their talents in the House. Everyone is pretty much still on Lockdown now, right? So if you can, there’s never been a better time to enjoy your stay at home than to join the Housemates in their fun times. Game of Charades Large gatherings like the Lockdown House, call for a few fun games to play, and one of them that is easy to play at the drop of a hat is charades. Not only is this game simple enough for all the Housemates to participate in, but whenever they are gathered in Biggie’s Garden to play this game, everyone usually has a great bonding time filled with fun and laughter. So, whenever you see the Lockdown geng playing the game of Charades, be sure to anticipate a bunch of wild antics, and be sure to participate and tweet while at it.

How daring are you?

The Lockdown legendary truth or dare games cannot be easily forgotten even in years to come. This game has featured alongside the game of Charades on Friday Nights in the Lockdown House. The Housemates had their first bonding session over truth or dare games and secrets were revealed. It was at one of these games we found out that Prince and Ozo were fighting for the attention of Nengi. It was also at one of these games that Kiddwaya did not reciprocate Wathoni’s love and went ahead to kiss Erica; even after Wathoni had shown everyone that she liked him. Whew! These games are always intense, but we can’t deny that the Lockdown geng always come clutch for a good time on nights like this.

Sing along if you may

Whether it’s in Biggie’s Kitchen or in the Garden, the Lockdown Housemates have always found a way to bond over songs and lyrics and when you have musicians like Vee and Laycon in the House, then be sure to have a music concert on your screen. It’s funny how this activity always has an amazing power to bring the Housemates together, even the Housemates that usually shy away from singing at Tasks.

Let’s partaay

What better way to bond in the Lockdown House than on the dancefloor with a cup in one hand and an Oppo phone in the other to capture memories? The Lockdown Housemates usually look forward to the Saturday Night Parties in Biggie’s House and it’s always nice to see them bond over costumes to wear while recapping events that took place the previous week. Speaking of bonding on the dancefloor, the Housemates put their beef aside and bust some dance moves at the parties and no one is ever left behind, not even the ones that can’t dance. (Lol, we see you, Kiddwaya!)

Find your beautiful

Just as the fear of Eviction starts crippling the Housemates, the Sunday morning Darling Hair sessions usually bring them all together for one last time before the exit of one or more Housemates from the House. Even though this is a Task for them, we love to see them lend a helping hand in trying to get one another beautiful and well-prepared for the long night that awaits them.

We hope to see less of the fights and drama and more of the fun times. After all, who doesn’t like to have a good time?

Too tired to sweat

After a triumphant return to their winning ways, the Big Brother Housemates used their gym time to reset rather than sweat.

The change in leadership the Big Brother Household has inspired changes in so many other facets of the Housemate’s behaviour. This was vividly evident in the Housemate’s work out today as the session yielded mixed results for even the most fervent exercise enthusiasts. Neo has continued to inspire his fellow Housemates during workout time, and his group session with Erica, Vee, Tolanibaj, Ozo, and Nengi was a festival of floor-based core crunching exercises. To help keep the spirits as high as they were after the Indomie Task win yesterday, Neo called out names to count the number of repetitions they were doing. This served to bolster the mood at first, but by the fourth set of movements, the majority of the group had given up, with Erica even managing to catch a nap. Using the buddy system to make sure their pump time wasn’t wasted was Kiddwaya and Brighto, along with Prince and Trikytee. Prince and Trikytee continued their mission to perfect the pushup and the pair spent the majority of their time doing sets on their Betway mats. Kiddwaya and Brighto also got the blood pumping with press-ups, but then stopped to engage in their other favourite exercise, gossiping. The pair enjoyed the chat up until Biggie issued Kiddwaya with a warning for not having his mic on, and hopefully, this doesn’t lead to another strike.

Working out on her own and enjoying it has become a regular feature of Lucy’s mornings in the Arena, today she loudly enjoyed willingly herself through her mixed cardio routine. Deviating from his usual routine of holding up the wall was Laycon who seemed to be thoroughly engrossed in his walk and talk with Wathoni.