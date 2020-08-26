1598474613 34 screenshot 2020 08 26 at 20.28.17

Team Pepsi Wizkid: Fever

Laycon and Wathoni showed the whole group what real chemistry looked like in their performance leaning in for a soft kiss at the end of their performance. Even though they had been practising for this the whole day, nothing prepared us for the final showdown which looked incredible.

A Pepsi musical rehearsal

With Pepsi bottles in their hands and stunning shades on, the Lockdown geng got ready to turn up.

The Task ahead for today is simply a musical performance Challenge, courtesy of Pepsi Naija. Each of the Housemates was given the opportunity to represent one popular Nigerian music star through the course of the day.

Similar to some of the previous Tasks, they were required to partake in today’s Task in pairs. This means there would be seven teams in total and to determine who their teammates are for today, they had to all participate in a quick game. A box was provided for the House; taking turns, each of the Housemates had to pick one card from the box without looking inside. Housemates who picked identical numbers automatically became teammates for the day.

Puzzling up

Once the teams had been formed, the next task was to uncover their team names and the artiste that each team would be represented in today’s musical performance Task. For this reveal, seven puzzle stands positioned at different spots in the Garden were provided. One spot for each team. The puzzle pieces had also been placed by the puzzle stands. So, each team had to assemble the puzzle pieces on their puzzle stand to reveal their Pepsi ambassador team name. Also, some of the puzzle pieces had also been hidden in strategic locations in the Garden and teams had to search for their missing puzzle pieces around the Garden.

The first team to correctly complete their puzzle and reveal their Pepsi ambassador team name wins some points. Team Tiwa who was made up of Prince and Nengi, finished first and the points will be added to their overall accumulated points at the end of the day.

Having formed the teams and uncovered their team’s ambassadors, the Housemates were introduced to the next phase of today’s Task.

How well do you know the lyrics?

The major task today is to put up a grand performance of one of their team ambassador’s songs.

Below is the title of the songs to be performed by each team:

TeamHousematesSong
Team Pepsi DavidoDorathy and BrightoIF
Team Pepsi CuppyLucy and KiddwayaGREEN LIGHT
Team Pepsi BurnaNeo and EricaON THE LOW
Team Pepsi SpinallTolanibaj and VeeBABA
Team Pepsi TeknoOzo and TrikyteeDURO
Team Pepsi TiwaPrince and NengiALL OVER
Team Pepsi WizkidWathoni and LayconFEVER

The lyrics to each song were provided for each team. All teams will have four hours to rehearse their musical performance. The songs will be played in intervals of 30 minutes. For each time each team’s song is played, the team must proceed to their puzzle stand in the Garden with a bottle of Pepsi to be used as a microphone and practice their performance.

All through this rehearsal, the teams must improvise with a bottle of Pepsi as microphones; however, teams have the liberty to practice anytime and anywhere in the House during the stipulated four hours of rehearsals. The only time they are required to practice in front of their puzzle stand with a bottle of Pepsi is when the team’s song is played.

