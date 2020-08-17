Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Gift Muoneke is Making Clean Electricity Available/Accessible Across Africa with Greenera Technologies

Career

Lead Camp 2020: Union Bank Partners with Junior Achievement Nigeria to Empower the Girl Child | August 17th-21st

Career Promotions

Looking to Learn More & Prepare for the Future of Work? Philip Consulting is Introducing the pcl. Micro Courses Bite-sized Learning for the Busy Individual

Career Features Living

From the Woodworker to the Boom Operator, We Must Not Forget the People Behind the Art We Consume

Career Features

'Damola Olofinlua: Trying to Sell Something? Read This!

Career Promotions

SME100Africa is Excited to Unveil a New Book “21 Questions on Entrepreneurship” written by Charles Odii | August 12

Career Features Inspired

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BN TV Career

Afua Osei's Tips for Your Next Business Email

Career Features

Buife Nomeh: Hey Team Lead, Are You Worried About How to Get That Presentation Done?

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Kelechi Nwadike is Building a Photography Marketplace with Peexoo Technologies

Career

#BellaNaijaMCM Gift Muoneke is Making Clean Electricity Available/Accessible Across Africa with Greenera Technologies

BellaNaija.com

Published

33 mins ago

 on

One of the biggest challenges in Nigeria and indeed Africa, is electricity and our #BellaNaijaMCM this week Gift Muoneke wants to fix it.

Gift, a final year student of Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), is the co-founder and CEO of Greenera Technologies, a fast-rising energy startup located in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

When Gift was in his sophomore year in the university, he and his team participated in a hackathon and they were told to ideate around a problem faced by students on a regular basis. They were able to come up with a prototype – a solar generator to replace fuel generators – in 3 days. They pitched and got the first prize.

The Greenera team did more research and then tested their product in the market. Today, they have over 20 clients in 3 states in Nigeria. Greenera Technologies also runs a mini-grid that supplies markets with electricity for a subscription.

Gift has been an Internshala Student Partner and has undergone business and entrepreneurship training in different incubation hubs across Nigeria.

Gift is a member of Enactus Nigeria in his university and is currently the financial director. Enactus Nigeria is the Nigerian arm of an international NGO (Enactus) dedicated to inspiring students to improve the world through entrepreneurial action.

Gift was one of the 10 entrepreneurs (out of 200 selected), who pitched their businesses at the first Forbes Nigeria Summit, which was the culmination of Forbes’ First Digital Startup Accelerator Program (Nigeria Edition) – a 4-week intensive digital training to help build and scale the companies for the future.

We celebrate Gift for contributing his quota to solving the electricity problem in Nigeria/Africa and we’re rooting for him!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

#BellaNaijaMCM Gift Muoneke is Making Clean Electricity Available/Accessible Across Africa with Greenera Technologies

Adefolake Adekola: Recycling is Not Just a Way to Save the Environment… You Also Get to Get Your Coins

From the Woodworker to the Boom Operator, We Must Not Forget the People Behind the Art We Consume

‘Damola Olofinlua: Trying to Sell Something? Read This!

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php