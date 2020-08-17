BellaNaijaMCM Gift Muoneke is Making Clean Electricity Available/Accessible Across Africa with Greenera Technologies

One of the biggest challenges in Nigeria and indeed Africa, is electricity and our #BellaNaijaMCM this week Gift Muoneke wants to fix it.

Gift, a final year student of Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), is the co-founder and CEO of Greenera Technologies, a fast-rising energy startup located in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

When Gift was in his sophomore year in the university, he and his team participated in a hackathon and they were told to ideate around a problem faced by students on a regular basis. They were able to come up with a prototype – a solar generator to replace fuel generators – in 3 days. They pitched and got the first prize.

The Greenera team did more research and then tested their product in the market. Today, they have over 20 clients in 3 states in Nigeria. Greenera Technologies also runs a mini-grid that supplies markets with electricity for a subscription.

Gift has been an Internshala Student Partner and has undergone business and entrepreneurship training in different incubation hubs across Nigeria.

Gift is a member of Enactus Nigeria in his university and is currently the financial director. Enactus Nigeria is the Nigerian arm of an international NGO (Enactus) dedicated to inspiring students to improve the world through entrepreneurial action.

Gift was one of the 10 entrepreneurs (out of 200 selected), who pitched their businesses at the first Forbes Nigeria Summit, which was the culmination of Forbes’ First Digital Startup Accelerator Program (Nigeria Edition) – a 4-week intensive digital training to help build and scale the companies for the future.

We celebrate Gift for contributing his quota to solving the electricity problem in Nigeria/Africa and we’re rooting for him!