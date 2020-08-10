We Love All the Vibes from Daniela & Angelo’s Beautiful Wedding

Today, we are currently crushing on Daniela and Angelo‘s wedding. Their initial date was the 4th of July and they went on to have a classic ceremony on the same day. It started with the church ceremony and then a reception for 18 at the bride’s house. We know you will definitely enjoy this feature and if you haven’t read their love story or seen their pre-wedding shoot, you should catch up here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Their wedding planner, 2706 Events gave us the wedding planning gist and details:

The #ObiUmahiWedding was supposed to be a 1200 guests wedding. They both live in England but fortunately were in Nigeria before the airspace was shut down. We knew we would not be able to hold the wedding on the main day as COVID-19 cases were increasing on a daily basis. We called the venue to reschedule to a later date in the year. During one of our numerous chit chats, we asked if they wanted to do anything on the 4th of July (the main wedding date). They got back to us a few days later saying they will get married on the 4th of July and throw a reception later in the year.

We had hired a bridal stylist, The Wardrobe Manager initially for the main wedding and when Daniela insisted, she wanted to wear her main wedding dress for the church ceremony both the designer and stylist got to work immediately even though it was very difficult to get fabric into the country from abroad due to borders closing. April by Kunbi found came through and the dress came out beautiful! -2706 Events.

On her looks, we spoke to bridal stylist, The Wardrobe Manager to give us some insight into her style:

Danielle has a conventional taste for fashion. She wanted her looks to be conventional. She started off wanting an off-shoulder but after consultation, we settled for the high-neck vintage dress that was perfectly suited for her body type.

On The Décor

Our bride is extra and we love it! When we proposed the idea of three (3) decorators working on different elements of the wedding, she loved the idea. Each decorator brought their expertise using the same colour palette we chose for the wedding. It was an amazing collaboration. We had seen the design of her dress and wanted a timeless look for her photos. We shared the idea with the stylist and hired The Wedding Guru to create the floral photo set. We went through different ideas with the team and finally settled on a particular look for the room.-2706 Events.

Here’s how her bridal stylist, The Wardrobe Manager describes her first look:

Her first look was a 2 in 1 Vintage inspired dress from the 1950s (long sleeves, visible corset, high neck, buttons from her neck to the waist and on the sleeves). We kept her look timeless with a clean subtle natural makeup and a bun. Her white peonies bouquet were kept minimal because the attention was to be her dress. Her style is a bit over the top and that’s why we included a train of about 4metres.

On the church wedding decor, wedding planner, 2706 Events shared:

For the Church Ceremony, BTG Décor team to handle the welcome sign and the main church decoration. The aisle was carpeted and had florals on the sides. It was a perfect grand entrance for the bride as she walked in to meet her groom. We also had a floral arc for photos after the ceremony.

The reception was at home for eighteen (18) guests. The table was elegantly designed by the Event Kouture team. Huge floral arrangements in our colour palette for a regal effect adorned the table. Food, desserts, grills and cocktails were delivered as we needed to operate in a safe environment. The in house chef handled all the serving of food. We had food boxes sent out to 50 locations in Lagos – These were for guests who were tuning in virtually.

Most of the bridal party were based in the UK – they wore their bridesmaids’ dresses holding their bouquets! They also danced in virtually as the couple were dancing into the reception! It was amazing! It was such a beautiful wedding with so many unforgettable memories.

On her second look, bridal stylist, The Wardrobe Manager shared:

For the second look, we settled for a silk dress that was also following the vintage theme of the day. We kept the accessories minimal and decided to have her hair curled up. Her reception was just for 20 people so it was important that her look was kept minimal but also making sure that she stood out.

