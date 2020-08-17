See Danique & Henri’s Beautiful Cameroonian Wedding in Washington

Guys, our hearts are filled with so much joy today!

Cameroonian couple, Danique and Henri‘s beautiful wedding in Washington, DC is the reason. Danique walked down a staircase aisle on clouds which gave a magical and angelic illusion to the ceremony. To honour the bride’s father, a picture of her father was projected on the screens as she walked down the aisle. The couple went for a purple colour scheme with gold detailing throughout the decor elements for the reception. Candles adorned the reception venue giving an illuminating ambience to the night.

It was truly a beautiful celebration for the couple and their guests. BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of bliss, love and laughter. Enjoy every bit of their day as you read through and if you are looking for more inspiring wedding contents, check out www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Here’s a brief summary of their day from the wedding planner, FTK~Konnect:

Celebrating Danique’s birthday at the beautiful Riu resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the couple was having dinner with a few friends and family. Once dinner was over, Henri was planning on toasting to Danique but instead went down on one knee and popped the question! No one saw this coming, including Danique. Following an incredible and surprising proposal, the couple tied the knot in Washington DC in a regal, classy and lavish style. Danique walked down a staircase aisle on clouds which gave a magical and angelic illusion to the ceremony. To honour the bride’s father, a picture of her father was projected on the screens as she walked her walk down the aisle. “Seeing my Dad’s picture on the big screens watch me walk down and Henri crying was extremely magical,” explains Danique. The couple went for a purple colour scheme with gold detailing throughout the decor elements for the reception. Candles adorned the reception venue giving an illuminating ambience to the night. During the cocktail hour of the night, the couple had signature drinks which represented the couple; a rum punch named Danique Peaches and a mix of coke, whiskey and lime named Henri Kola. A glamorous and elaborate wedding for a sophisticated couple planned and designed beautifully by FTK~Konnect Events!

Let’s talk about fashion. How did you both choose your wedding look? Describe the looks in detail.

For my first look was custom made and I wanted something that was pure, regal, elegant and classy. I wanted an effect of radiance as I walk down the aisle to marry my husband. For my second look, which was also custom made was glamours and sexy. Lots of sparkles and a high slit. For my husband’s first look he went for the classic black tuxedo look and his second look was a custom made green and silver embellished tuxedo with the black tuxedo pants. We always get that our sense of fashion is quite different so we wanted to stay away from the norm and really bring out our personalities through our fashion sense.- Danique.

Time for the first look.

How did you meet?

We met in 2013 at a party my best friend dragged me to. We started talking and became so fond of each other and our friendship progressed into a relationship filled with love and respect for each other. In June 2017, for my 25th birthday, Henri always bragged about doing something big and eventful for me. He started off by planning a 5 day trip to Montego Bay Jamaica with some of my friends. The last night at Montego Bay we had dinner on the beach and while at dinner in front of my friends and Henri’s younger brother he asked me to marry him and delightfully I said yes! I couldn’t have had it any other way it was just perfect!- Danique.

Tell us about your wedding! What was the inspiration behind your day? Did you have a specific theme, style or colour palette? Did you incorporate any cultural or religious traditions in any part of your day?

My husband and I wanted our wedding day to be the epitome of Regal and elegance! I went for a purple themed floral colour palette because purple is not only my favourite colour but also a colour that brings me inner peace and blessings. A big part of the wedding that had so much meaning was my walk down the aisle through a flight of stairs, using a fog machine to give a cloud effect. My Dad’s picture was broadcasted (my dad passed 6years again) on two big screens while I walked down the aisle on cloud-like he was sending me off to get married. We did incorporate some religious aspects in our wedding by merging both churches to one. I am a catholic and my husband is a Protestant by faith but we had to please both families so we found a non-traditional catholic priest who performs weddings outside the Catholic Church to bless our marriage. He was one of the best decision we made for our wedding. Till this date, we still remember his words of wisdom to keep our home.

What was the most anticipated or special moment of your wedding day?

The most anticipated moment was walking down the aisle to my husband. My first look was another anticipated moment. We also put in so much work with our wedding planner; FTK~Konnect Events that we could not wait to see our the entire day will unfold and the reaction from our guest.

Heading to the reception.

Let’s talk about wedding decor. How did you decorate your space for the ceremony and the reception? Was any part of the decor DIY?

My decor was done by BCG events and no part of the wedding was DIY. I was going for an elegant look and because my ceremony and reception was done in the same event space it required a flip. The ceremony was shaped in the form of a circle with an isle through it, so that way my guest can have a clear view of the entire room. The reception was a flip which was challenging but executed perfectly! I used black smoky chairs and ivory table linens with gold accents which tied in perfectly with the purple coloured florals.- Danique.

What were the florals like at your wedding? Did you use flowers in any of your design elements like the bridal bouquets, centrepieces or ceremony backdrop? Did they play an important part in the overall style of your wedding?

Yes, I used lots of flowers and candles to give it a very romantic and elegant theme. My ceremony backdrop was a 10ft double circle floral backdrop, which also acted as my reception backdrop for pictures with the guest. They did play an important part bcoz it was the colour scheme for my wedding. My bouquet was made up of peonies with a mix of roses and my bridesmaids had rose flower bouquets.- Danique.

Did you personalize the day in any way (food trucks, guest entertainment etc.)? What were some of your favourite parts of your wedding?

Yes many aspects of my wedding were personalized. We were big on entertaining our guest so we hire a saxophonist who could play alongside the DJ to entertain during cocktail hour and dance time during the wedding. We also played our love story skid that was recorded by our videographer in Mexico PVR during dinner for our guest. Some of the favourite moments of the wedding were my walk down the Isle, the garter removal my husband surprised me with a massage and apparently my planner – FTK~Konnect asked my husband to get a singer to surprise me and he sang LIVE throughout the garter removal process. Another favourite part was just getting to connect with guest and at the end of the program with my bridesmaids and guests.-Danique.

Do you have any wedding planning or marriage advice that you’d like to share with other couples planning their day?

My advice to other couples will be to get a wedding planner like ours – that understands their vision and advocates for them as a couple. Another advice would be to stay true to yourself ensure that your wedding is a representation of both of you as a couple. Enjoy the process and invest in your wedding planner, photography and videography packages.- Danique.

