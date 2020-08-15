Connect with us

Weddings

All The Stories We Loved This Week on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

Birthday Party Turned Surprise Proposal! Alexandra & Victor's #BNBling in Russia

Weddings

BN Bridal: The Revive Collection by Naomi Deru Bridal

Weddings

I've Found My Soulmate! Thameena & Ahmed's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

We Love All the Vibes from Daniela & Angelo's Beautiful Wedding

Weddings

Childhood Friends Turned Lovers! Chinnie & Abum's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

BN Bridal: Esé Azénabor's Grand Cathedral Collection + Digital Runway Show is a Must See

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 348

Weddings

With Love From Tanzania! Linda & Andrew's Chilled Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

See Chiamaka & Chijioke's Beautiful Wedding & Reception For 2

Weddings

All The Stories We Loved This Week on BellaNaija Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

60 mins ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

I’ll Choose You Now & Always! See Amen & Kingsley’s Beautiful Wedding

Feel all The Amazingness at Danique & Henri’s Wedding in Washington

Adama Indimi Shut it Down in These 4 Beauty Looks for her Northern Wedding in Maiduguri

Ethel & Diamond’s Pre-wedding Shoot is Just Perfect for Today

Diane & Rex’s Love Story is Oh So Sweet

Aisha Got the Proposal of Her Dreams on her Birthday

A Big Yes to this Beautiful #BNHoneymoonSpot in Morocco


Enjoy the Natural Beauty of this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Oman

We asked a Couple Who’ve been Married for 53 Years These 7 Questions & Their Answers Are Worth Reading

40 Years Together & We Are Still So in Love with Each Other! See Bosun & Kayode’s Anniversary Shoot

This Bridal Shoot is a Burst of Beauty and Elegance

This Double Bun Hairstyle is a Must See Igbo Beauty Inspo

You Shouldn’t Be Scared to Rock Short Hair for Your Wedding

Northern Brides will Definitely Want to Rock These Stylish George Dresses

Bring Your Slay Game with this Edo Bridal Beauty Look

The Elysian Wedding Styled Shoot is All The Inspo You Need for an Intimate Luxury Wedding

The Revive Collection by Naomi Deru Bridal is For Every Chic Bride

Northern Brides will Definitely Want to Rock These Stylish George Dresses

Read our 12 Conversations with 12 Incredible Vendors Across 6 Cities…

All About Capturing Fairytales Beautifully for Henry Nwaeze | Read Our Conversation with This Abuja-based Photographer

We Bet You Want to Read Our Conversation with The Brilliant Funke Bucknor-Obruthe of Zapphire Events

Creating Outstanding Designs is Our Thing| Get to Know Folasayo & Ndidi of Oda Creative

We Know You Want to Read our Conversation with Toronto-based Planner Grace Arhin

All The Way from Ghana! Meet Bryan Tachie-Menson of White Chalk

You’ll Want to Read our Conversation with Toronto-based Photographer, David Fisher

Designing Events & Experiences is Something Special for Hyeladzira Goje | Read our Conversation with This Abuja-based Event Designer

Joy Adenuga Aims for that Natural Bridal Glow! Read our Conversation with this London-based Makeup Artist

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

From the Woodworker to the Boom Operator, We Must Not Forget the People Behind the Art We Consume

‘Damola Olofinlua: Trying to Sell Something? Read This!

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Elections, Legalese and Football

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Advertisement
css.php