Weddings
All The Stories We Loved This Week on BellaNaija Weddings
Hey BellaNaijarians,
Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let's take you on a ride through Africa's Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.
Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story.
I’ll Choose You Now & Always! See Amen & Kingsley’s Beautiful Wedding
Feel all The Amazingness at Danique & Henri’s Wedding in Washington
Adama Indimi Shut it Down in These 4 Beauty Looks for her Northern Wedding in Maiduguri
Ethel & Diamond’s Pre-wedding Shoot is Just Perfect for Today
Diane & Rex’s Love Story is Oh So Sweet
Aisha Got the Proposal of Her Dreams on her Birthday
A Big Yes to this Beautiful #BNHoneymoonSpot in Morocco
Enjoy the Natural Beauty of this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Oman
We asked a Couple Who’ve been Married for 53 Years These 7 Questions & Their Answers Are Worth Reading
40 Years Together & We Are Still So in Love with Each Other! See Bosun & Kayode’s Anniversary Shoot
This Bridal Shoot is a Burst of Beauty and Elegance
This Double Bun Hairstyle is a Must See Igbo Beauty Inspo
You Shouldn’t Be Scared to Rock Short Hair for Your Wedding
Northern Brides will Definitely Want to Rock These Stylish George Dresses
Bring Your Slay Game with this Edo Bridal Beauty Look
The Elysian Wedding Styled Shoot is All The Inspo You Need for an Intimate Luxury Wedding
The Revive Collection by Naomi Deru Bridal is For Every Chic Bride
Read our 12 Conversations with 12 Incredible Vendors Across 6 Cities…
All About Capturing Fairytales Beautifully for Henry Nwaeze | Read Our Conversation with This Abuja-based Photographer
We Bet You Want to Read Our Conversation with The Brilliant Funke Bucknor-Obruthe of Zapphire Events
Creating Outstanding Designs is Our Thing| Get to Know Folasayo & Ndidi of Oda Creative
We Know You Want to Read our Conversation with Toronto-based Planner Grace Arhin
All The Way from Ghana! Meet Bryan Tachie-Menson of White Chalk
You’ll Want to Read our Conversation with Toronto-based Photographer, David Fisher
Designing Events & Experiences is Something Special for Hyeladzira Goje | Read our Conversation with This Abuja-based Event Designer
Joy Adenuga Aims for that Natural Bridal Glow! Read our Conversation with this London-based Makeup Artist