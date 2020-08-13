Birthday Party Turned Surprise Proposal! Alexandra & Victor’s #BNBling in Russia

Today is all about our beautiful Russian-Ghanaian couple, Alexandra and Victor. About four years ago, Victor approached Alexandra on the street and asked if she could speak English, that meeting was the beginning of their beautiful love story. Now, they are ready to take this love to a whole new level. Victor planned a beautiful proposal in Russia for the love of his life and you can guess what her response was, yes!

Our Proposal Story

By the bride-to-be, Alexandra

My 24th birthday turned out to be the most amazing day of my life. What was supposed to be a birthday party turned out to be the most amazing memories ever? He played all the possible tricks to make me not even imagine it was going to be anything more. I said yes to the most amazing man in the whole world. Almost 4 years ago he approached me on the street asking if I could speak English and since that day my life has never been the same. I’m really GRATEFUL to God!

Credits

Bride-to-be: @alexandrashamrova

Groom-to-be: @victor_kwasi

Photography: @neustroevart

Decor: @mestodecora

Music: @vavilovssax

Venue: @parusa_yacht_club

Dress @yamoda_shop