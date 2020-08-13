Connect with us

Weddings

Birthday Party Turned Surprise Proposal! Alexandra & Victor's #BNBling in Russia

Weddings

BN Bridal: The Revive Collection by Naomi Deru Bridal

Weddings

I've Found My Soulmate! Thameena & Ahmed's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

We Love All the Vibes from Daniela & Angelo's Beautiful Wedding

Weddings

Childhood Friends Turned Lovers! Chinnie & Abum's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

BN Bridal: Esé Azénabor's Grand Cathedral Collection + Digital Runway Show is a Must See

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 348

Weddings

With Love From Tanzania! Linda & Andrew's Chilled Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

See Chiamaka & Chijioke's Beautiful Wedding & Reception For 2

Weddings

A Birthday Dinner Turned Out to be Her Proposal! Kim & Damola's #BNBling

Weddings

Birthday Party Turned Surprise Proposal! Alexandra & Victor’s #BNBling in Russia

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

 

Today is all about our beautiful Russian-Ghanaian couple, Alexandra and Victor. About four years ago, Victor approached Alexandra on the street and asked if she could speak English, that meeting was the beginning of their beautiful love story.  Now, they are ready to take this love to a whole new level. Victor planned a beautiful proposal in Russia for the love of his life and you can guess what her response was, yes!

 

 

Our Proposal Story
By the bride-to-be, Alexandra

My 24th birthday turned out to be the most amazing day of my life. What was supposed to be a birthday party turned out to be the most amazing memories ever? He played all the possible tricks to make me not even imagine it was going to be anything more. I said yes to the most amazing man in the whole world. Almost 4 years ago he approached me on the street asking if I could speak English and since that day my life has never been the same. I’m really GRATEFUL to God!

 

 

 

Credits

Bride-to-be: @alexandrashamrova
Groom-to-be: @victor_kwasi
Photography: @neustroevart
Decor: @mestodecora
Music: @vavilovssax
Venue: @parusa_yacht_club
Dress @yamoda_shop

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Elections, Legalese and Football

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Adanna Elechi: I Will Not Be Sending My Children to Boarding School

Buife Nomeh: Hey Team Lead, Are You Worried About How to Get That Presentation Done?

Advertisement
css.php