BN Bridal: The Revive Collection by Naomi Deru Bridal
The debut collection of the Naomi Deru Bridal tagged Revive is one that is for every chic bride. This 6 piece collection features simple uncomplicated silhouettes yet stunning for a bride to rock on her big day. Sweetheart neckline, statement sleeves and luxury beaded lace appliques all come together to give these dresses the required fit for a bride.
Here’s a description of the debut collection from the designer, Naomi Deru:
REVIVE is a celebration of the unapologetic, sexy, feminine, confident, phenomenal woman. The REVIVE bride is bold, free-spirited and not afraid to express her individuality. This 6 piece collection favours simple uncomplicated silhouettes with the use of modern luxury crepe, hand-beaded laces and embellishments.
Meet ORIANA, she is flirty yet classic! Expertly crafted from soft ivory crepe, this dress features a sculptural sweetheart neckline, lightly decorated with luxury beaded lace appliqués – combined with a clean-cut silhouette and a graceful sweeping train.
The NYSSA dress: Her statement sleeves, clean lines and curve enhancing silhouette combined with a contemporary asymmetric slit makes Nyssa perfect for our modern-day brides.
The ALESSIA dress: panelled with illusion embroidered side panels Alessia frames the bride’s curves creating a figure-enhancing edgy look.
Introducing the AURORA dress. Her floral beaded corset tapers into a form-fitting bias cut skirt which makes Aurora a sleek, feminine and contemporary bridal option.
The ZERAH dress: the most alluring thing a woman can have is her confidence.
Credits
Dresses: @naomiderubridal
Photography: @derustudios
Hair & Makeup: @bridesbyaina
Model @jessicathefirst