Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Absolutely Dashing in 2 Outfits at Last Night’s #BBNaija Eviction Show

A lot has gone down in the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown House: four weeks of participating on numerous tasks, five weeks of Live Eviction shows and six weeks of partying. It was another Live Eviction Sunday for the housemates and we had the usual emotions flying, in and outside the house. The shocking eviction of three Housemates and the expected reaction from their fans.

Well, if you’re going to deliver sad news to some people while bringing fire to the show, you might as well look good doing it. This must have been what Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was gunning for when he decided to rock two mind blowing outfits to this special Live-Eviction show.

With Ebuka in an interesting mood, his first drip was a suit ensemble from Tiva Bespoke.

One look wasn’t enough and so the drip-god himself decided to bless our screen with this unique eye-catching piece from an urban African luxury brand – Vanskere.

Moral of the story? Dress for the occasion!

Photographer: theOladayo

Photo credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu