Style
BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Mercy Eke, Tiwa Savage, Shalom Blac & More
Lagos to Paris, Capetown to New York we’ve zigzagged the continent and the globe (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our 10 most stylish looks of the past week.
Tiwa Savage
K Naomi Noinyane
Shalom Blac
Toke Makinwa
Debbie Beeko
Mercy Eke
Ini Dima-Okojie
Dumebi Iyamah
Yvonne Orji
Juliette Foxx
Anon
August 31, 2020 at 2:46 pm
This one looks like ifa cloth. Like the type Sango worshippers would wear. #justsaying
Anon
August 31, 2020 at 2:50 pm
This one looks like ifa cloth. Like the type Sango worshippers would wear. #justsaying
https://www.bellanaijastyle.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/118472511_942503432923695_2185528234435805699_n.jpg