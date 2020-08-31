Every Outfit Sika Osei Wore to Host the #VGMA2020 was a Hit!

Media IT girl Sika Osei was the host with the most at the Vodafone Music Awards 2020 which held over the weekend in Ghana. As usual, the BellaStylista turned heads in not one but two statement looks. For her first appearance, she wore a gorgeous two-piece designed by Yartel Ghana. The outfit featured a blood orange encrusted mid-riff top paired with a flowy green skirt and black strappy sandals.

Next, she changed into a bold red power suit designed by Ghanaian fashion brand House of Paon. Completing the stunning outfit with a sleek weave and subtle makeup.

Credits: @officialsikaosei

Photography: @eventsmpl

Makeup by @reggies_makeovers

Hair @ani_nessa

Shoes @shoezonegh

