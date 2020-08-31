Connect with us

Style

Every Outfit Sika Osei Wore to Host the #VGMA2020 was a Hit!

Style

All You Need To Know About The New DerinfromIsaleEko x Ayaba Collection

Style

Zerina Akers Opens Up To Porter Magazine About Black Is King, Working With Young Designers & Her Personal Style

Style

Lala Akindoju Rocks A Pretty Pink Look To Promote 'The Smart Money Woman TV Show'

Style

Tessa Thompson Is Radiant In Christopher John Rogers on The Cover of Porter Magazine

Style

For Fashion Savvy Women - Ekaz Signatures Presents its new Collection ‘Irrespective’

Style

This New Orange Culture Drop Will Fill All Your WFH Style Needs ASAP

Style

All The Style Lessons Curvy BellaStylistas Can Take From Joselyn Dumas

Style

It's All About Denim Styles This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 113

Style

Homecoming Festival Went Digital - In Partnership With Browns London!

Style

Every Outfit Sika Osei Wore to Host the #VGMA2020 was a Hit!

BellaNaija Style

Published

13 mins ago

 on

Media IT girl Sika Osei was the host with the most at the Vodafone Music Awards 2020 which held over the weekend in Ghana. As usual, the BellaStylista turned heads in not one but two statement looks. For her first appearance, she wore a gorgeous two-piece designed by Yartel Ghana. The outfit featured a blood orange encrusted mid-riff top paired with a flowy green skirt and black strappy sandals.

Next, she changed into a bold red power suit designed by Ghanaian fashion brand House of Paon. Completing the stunning outfit with a sleek weave and subtle makeup.

Credits: @officialsikaosei
Photography: @eventsmpl
Makeup by @reggies_makeovers
Hair @ani_nessa
Shoes @shoezonegh

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Chinenye Opeodu: Learn to Enjoy Every Day of Your Life

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Advertisement
css.php