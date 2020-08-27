Connect with us

Music

Eedris Abdulkareem just Dropped Two New Songs! Watch the Videos for "Captain Hosa" & "My Edo"

BN TV Music

"African Queen," "Olufunmi" & "Gongo Aso" make it to Davido's "Playlist Of My Life" on Teen Vogue

BN TV Music

Kaliné's Cover of "Time Flies" by Burna Boy feat. Sauti Sol is Everything

Music

Di'Ja is Finding Inspiration in Everything for her Forthcoming Project "Aphropop Vol 1 & 2" | Read Our Exclusive Interview

BN TV Music

See Behind the Scenes of "Nakupenda" Music Video by Chike feat. Ric Hassani

Music

We Are Loving Tiwa Savage’s Cover Art for Forthcoming Album “Celia”

Music

New Music + Video: Larry Gaaga feat. Umu Obiligbo - Owo Ni Koko

Music

New Music + Video: Larry Gaaga feat. Joeboy - Slow Burner

Music

New Music: Terry Tha Rapman feat. M.I Abaga - FTW

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage chats with Ebro Darden about her Upcoming Album “Celia", Working with Beyoncé & Afrobeats

Music

Eedris Abdulkareem just Dropped Two New Songs! Watch the Videos for “Captain Hosa” & “My Edo”

BellaNaija.com

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Hip-hop czar, social activist and head honcho of Lakreem Entertainment Inc. Eedris Abdulkareem comes through with two new songs and videos titled “Captain Hosa” and “My Edo“.

“Captain Hosa” was made in appreciation of the economic and commercial impact of Edo State philanthropist, Idahosa Wells Okunbo also known as Captain Hosa.

“My Edo” is another thought-provoking and no-hands-barred musical offering, culled from the rapper’s forthcoming 24-track album “Nothing But The Truth“.

The song serves as a detailed commentary on the current status of Edo state. Eedris calls on the people of Edo state, both home and abroad, to “closely scrutinise the situation and make informed decisions before jumping into conclusion based on unbelievable fantastic tales emanating from the government enclave(s)”.

Watch “Captain Hosa” video:

Watch “My Edo” video:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BN Book Review: Once Upon Our Childhood by Lara Brown | Review by The BookLady NG

Jeremiah Ajayi: 6 Lessons I Learned From the Failure of my First Book 

Tunji Andrews: Want to Attain Financial Freedom? Think Wealth Not Income

Advertisement
css.php