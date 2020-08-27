Connect with us

"African Queen," "Olufunmi" & "Gongo Aso" make it to Davido's "Playlist Of My Life" on Teen Vogue

Here's a New Mini-Series You'll Love - Watch "During Ever After" Episode 1

Dolapo Oni Sijuwade is back with her YouTube Series "My Pregnancy Diaries"

Toke Makinwa is Here for People with Plenty English and Zero Action on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Kaliné's Cover of "Time Flies" by Burna Boy feat. Sauti Sol is Everything

This Simple Jackie Aina Approved Tip Will Prevent Your Makeup from Smudging

Need to Know More About Rihanna & A$AP Rocky? This Playful tête-à-tête Has It All

"Love Yourself" - That's Toyin Abraham's Message to Everyone on New Vlog

You've Got to Read Meghan Markle & Gloria Steinem's Very Timely Conversation on Voting, Women’s Rights & Representation

It Seems the Boys Are Mixing Business with Pleasure on this Episode of “The Men’s Club” Season 3

Davido was the latest guest on Teen Vogue’s “Playlist Of My Life“, and he shared his inspirations and soundtracks to his life.

The singer’s “Playlist of My Life” includes 2Baba‘s “African Queen” and P-square‘s “Do Me“.

Other songs which made it to his playlist are “Olufunmi” by Styl-Plus, “Gongo Aso” by 9ice, “Kini Big Deal” by Naeto C and more.

Anticipate Davido’s new album “A Better Time” which will be out early October.

Watch the video below:

