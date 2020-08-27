“African Queen,” “Olufunmi” & “Gongo Aso” make it to Davido’s “Playlist Of My Life” on Teen Vogue

Davido was the latest guest on Teen Vogue’s “Playlist Of My Life“, and he shared his inspirations and soundtracks to his life.

The singer’s “Playlist of My Life” includes 2Baba‘s “African Queen” and P-square‘s “Do Me“.

Other songs which made it to his playlist are “Olufunmi” by Styl-Plus, “Gongo Aso” by 9ice, “Kini Big Deal” by Naeto C and more.

Anticipate Davido’s new album “A Better Time” which will be out early October.

Watch the video below: