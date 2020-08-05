Get Entertained with Fidelity Weekly on all things Music, Fashion, & Relationships – Catch Up on the First Episode this Friday

If you’re anything like us at Fidelity Bank, you’ve probably spent a lot of time watching YouTube videos over the past couple of months – don’t worry we’re not judging! By now you’ve watched everything under the sun and you’re longing for some more entertainment. Perhaps something light with a little bit of spice?

Well, there’s no need to look further! Get on board, as Fidelity Bank is about to make big waves on YouTube with our new show, Fidelity Weekly!

It’s fresh, it’s new and it’s content just for you!

Do you love fashion? Does music keep you going? Want some juicy insights into relationships? Fidelity Weekly’s got you covered with all things contemporary and all things lifestyle sprinkled with our special brand of Fidelity spice!

The first episode drops this Friday and will focus on something we know you all love to hate to love – ‘Relationships’.

Stay tuned, it’s a weekly fix, every Friday.

And while your there, don’t forget to hit that subscribe button so you never miss a single episode!

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content