Swanky Jerry, DJ TTB, Bankhead, Francis Uzor, Dubby & Papi Gustavo unveiled as Chivas Regal XV Brand Ambassadors

Premium whiskey brand Chivas Regal XV has recently unveiled 6 unique individuals as its brand ambassadors in Nigeria.
The list ranges from lifestyle connoisseurs to dogged entrepreneurs who exhibit the core values of the brand through their abilities to find balance amidst all unique facets of their lives. 

Chivas XV’s success through history lies in the unique ability to explore and incorporate various values such as generosity and ambition, and this has been evident in their brand messaging and activations across the country. 

Recall that in March 2020, we saw the brand host high profile influencers to an exclusive pre-launch dinner hosted by Swanky Jerry at Casa Mia restaurant, and then went on to host its key distributors, industry leaders, and socialites at its official launch party at Pablo by Cubana, which also saw the unveiling of the luxurious gold bottle.

The brand ambassadors who will be dubbed ‘TEAM XV’ are a group of youthful yet powerful individuals who have exemplified that the true measure of success is in finding balance in all their life’s uniqueness, and have attained a certain level of success and recognition in their various industries, Meet Team XV;

Lifestyle Connoisseurs and Nightlife duo, Dubem and Chris a.k.a Dubby and Papi Gustavo, Award-Winning Celebrity Stylist and Designer, Jeremiah Ogbodo a.k.a Swanky Jerry, Entertainment & Lifestyle Connoisseur Dewunmi Adebesin a.k.a Bankhead, Entrepreneur, and Nightlife Giant, Francis Uzor and Award-Winning Celebrity DJ, Chris Ananti a.k.a DJ TTB.


In a statement by the brand manager for Chivas Regal Nigeria regarding the official unveiling, “We are pleased to be associated with these extraordinary individuals who embody the essence of the Chivas brand and truly show that real success is attained by being a blend of various powerful intrinsic characters just like our whiskey”.

For more information, follow @chivasregalng.

For media-related inquiries contact Beatrice via [email protected] 

