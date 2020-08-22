Connect with us

Godwin Tom & his Beau Enobong are Married! #CaughtAGem

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Godwin Tom is married! The talent and artist manager and his beau Enobong did not let the coronavirus stop their plans of getting hitched.

The lovebirds got married today in Uyo, and the groom is giving us an update on Instagram.

He shared some photos from the sweet moment and captioned:

Cheers to the beginning of new life with my Nono @enobong.t…
She is the beginning of the rest of EVERYTHING. #CaughtaGEm 💍💎

 

Traditional Wedding

We’re super excited for the couple.

The couple got engaged in July 2019.

Photo Credit: #CaughtAGem

