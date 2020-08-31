Iyabo Ojo’s Family Portrait is the Right Dose of Cuteness You Need Today ❤️

We can’t help but adore this lovely 3 generation family photo of Iyabo Ojo, her mum, her daughter Priscilla and son, Festus.

The Nollywood actress, looking all spicy, the yummy Mum posed with her kids and mum, and we absolutely love it. She captioned one of the photos, “3 Generations of Beauties 🖤🖤🖤”.

Check it out!

The Yummy Mum

Beautiful Grandmum

Festus Looking Dapper

The Gorgeous Priscilla

Credits:

Designed & Styled: @tiannahsplacempire

Makeup: @dillionbeautyclinic

Photography: @segun_wealth