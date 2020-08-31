Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Iyabo Ojo's Family Portrait is the Right Dose of Cuteness You Need Today ❤️

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ibukun Awosika is Making Her Acting Debut in Kunle Afolayan’s Upcoming Movie "Citation"

Scoop Sweet Spot

Bobrisky is Just So Picture Perfect!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"You'll Always Be Our King" - Watch Marvel Studios' Special Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Music Scoop

#VMAs: Lady Gaga said Wear a Face Mask... but Make it FASHION!

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija5: Let's Take You Through How Much the Lockdown Housemates Have Won So Far

Events Music Scoop

Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS are Winners at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards | #VMAs

Movies & TV Scoop

Triple Eviction, Strike & Final Warning, Table Shaking... Get All the Scoop on #BBNaija Day 42

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day- 41: Rumours of a Fake Housemate, Erica wants More & Party Time with DJ Switch

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

5 Times Chadwick Boseman Inspired Us With Pearls of Wisdom While Battling Cancer

Scoop

Iyabo Ojo’s Family Portrait is the Right Dose of Cuteness You Need Today ❤️

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We can’t help but adore this lovely 3 generation family photo of Iyabo Ojo, her mum, her daughter Priscilla and son, Festus.

The Nollywood actress, looking all spicy, the yummy Mum posed with her kids and mum, and we absolutely love it. She captioned one of the photos, “3 Generations of Beauties 🖤🖤🖤”.

Check it out!

The Yummy Mum

Beautiful Grandmum

Festus Looking Dapper

The Gorgeous Priscilla

Credits:

Designed & Styled: @tiannahsplacempire
Makeup: @dillionbeautyclinic
Photography: @segun_wealth

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Chisom Winifred: Want to Be an Excellent Blogger? These Tips Are Here For You

Mfononbong Inyang: For Nigerian Youths To Stand Tall, Government Needs To Calm Down on Taxes

Abifarin Babatunde of Arewa Technology Hub is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Chinenye Opeodu: Learn to Enjoy Every Day of Your Life

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php