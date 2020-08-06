Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo & Paul Utomi star in Upcoming Anthology Film "Juju Stories"

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Life Before #BBNaija: You’ve got to Listen to these Tracks from Trikytee

BN TV Movies & TV

Kassy confides in Azeez about her past on Episode 6 of “My Name is A-Zed”

Movies & TV Scoop

This is Why the NBCUniversal is Cancelling E! News, "Pop of the Morning" & "In the Room"

BN TV Movies & TV

Zamo's Beauty Brand Seems to be Growing Fast On This Episode Of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

Movies & TV Style

Kerry Washington glows on the Cover of Town and Country Magazine's September Issue

Movies & TV Scoop

Bed Squabble, Colourful Task, Laycon & Love... Catch Up on All that Happened on #BBNaija Day 17

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Aminu is on the Verge of Losing Everything on Episode 3 of "The Men's Club" Season 3

Movies & TV Scoop

Funke Akindele-Bello is Giving Us Some Mid-Week Inspiration

Movies & TV Scoop

Team KEBT Naturals wins Wager Task & Kaisha receives a Strike on #BBNaija Day 16

Movies & TV

Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo & Paul Utomi star in Upcoming Anthology Film “Juju Stories”

BN TV

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

Juju Stories” is a three-part anthology film exploring juju (magical) stories rooted in Nigerian folklore and urban legend, written and directed by the new Nigerian new wave cinema collective known as Surreal16.

Shot by Femi Awojide, the Surreal16 Collective production will feature three stories; “Suffer the Witch“, “Yam“, “Love Potion“, written and directed by CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi, Abba T. Makama and Michael Omonua.

Produced by Francis Nebot, Oge Obasi, and Adaugo Uzoma.

The new upcoming film shows off an exciting cast some of which include Timini Egbuson, Belinda Agedah Yang, Adebukola Oladipupo, Paul Utomi, Elvis Poko, Nengi Adoki, Seun Kentebe, amongst others.

Watch the teaser below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Why Nigerian Parents Need to Learn How to Apologize! Hint* It Won’t Kill You

Here’s How #BellaNaijaWCW Eloho Omame Gihan-Mbelu of Endeavor Nigeria is Helping Entrepreneurs Grow

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How to Hold Steady as the Pandemic Impacts Our Finances!

Ivie Omoregie: People of Edo State, Let’s Not Air Our Dirty Laundry In Public

Advertisement
css.php