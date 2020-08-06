Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo & Paul Utomi star in Upcoming Anthology Film “Juju Stories”

“Juju Stories” is a three-part anthology film exploring juju (magical) stories rooted in Nigerian folklore and urban legend, written and directed by the new Nigerian new wave cinema collective known as Surreal16.

Shot by Femi Awojide, the Surreal16 Collective production will feature three stories; “Suffer the Witch“, “Yam“, “Love Potion“, written and directed by CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi, Abba T. Makama and Michael Omonua.

Produced by Francis Nebot, Oge Obasi, and Adaugo Uzoma.

The new upcoming film shows off an exciting cast some of which include Timini Egbuson, Belinda Agedah Yang, Adebukola Oladipupo, Paul Utomi, Elvis Poko, Nengi Adoki, Seun Kentebe, amongst others.

