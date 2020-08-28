In Nigeria, every time you hear there is a job opening, thousands apply and only a few get it. Everyone seems to be complaining there are no jobs in Nigeria, yet others are getting employed each day.

What are these people doing differently that you have not done? Many say it is a result of ‘connection’ – this is what a lot of people tell themselves when their applications get rejected so that they can feel better. Yes, it is hard to find a decent job in Nigeria, but it is not totally impossible. You just have to do it the smart way.

What is the smart way to get a job in Nigeria? How do you ensure you do not spend years going around searching for a good job to no avail. How do you avoid being rejected every time you apply for a job? Here are some tips to help you:

Write an Amazing Curriculum Vitae

The first step to getting a job in Nigeria is writing an amazing curriculum vitae. Your CV is meant to captivate your potential employer and it is important for it to stand out among others. It is just like going to shop for clothes and you are looking through the rails where the clothes for sale are hung.

You just keep on flinging and moving from one to another without paying actual attention until one catches your fancy. This is how employers go through CVs submitted to them – they are only attracted to the one that captivates their attention.

Your CV has to include all your academic achievements, experiences, skills, and talent. Do not give false information or information that cannot be verified on your CV. This can make you lose a good opportunity immediately. Do your research on how to write a killer curriculum vitae and make yours as outstanding as you can.

Be Specific On the Type of Job You Want

Another tip to getting a job the smart way in Nigeria is being specific about the type of job you desire. When asked where they would like to work, most unemployed people end up with the reply “anywhere”. Anywhere is actually nowhere. The sooner you understand this, the easier it will be to get a job. Start with what you studied in school, then combine it with your interests.

When you are specific about the kind of job you want, it makes it easier to tailor your CV, achievements, and your experiences towards getting that particular job.

Get Certified

If you are conversant with online applications, you must have come across sections where they ask you what certifications you have. Getting certified is another smart way of getting a job in Nigeria. There are lots of courses you could take to enable you to get certified in different areas.

If you do them while you are doing your NYSC, you could get huge discounts for them. Why not tap into this? It would go a long in boosting your chances of getting a job.

Get Acquainted with the Right People

Now that you have decided on what area you wish to get a job, the next step is getting acquainted with the right people. Networking is a smart way to get a job in Nigeria. Chose a particular company you are interested in working for, get acquainted with any of the workers of that company – search for them on social media, look up their LinkedIn profiles, and try as much as possible to move in the same circles with them.

Even if they are not recruiting yet, you could still get acquainted with people from that company to increase your chances of getting a job there. When you get acquainted with the right people, you get an advantage over other applicants whenever that company starts recruiting.

Gather Experience

Just because you have not gotten a job yet does not mean you should stay idle. Go to companies that are related to your interests and offer to work there for a stipend. You can even work as a volunteer. This might be hard but you would reap the benefits when you fill up the experience column on your CV. So instead of wasting that time at home, get busy and beef up your CV.

Job search is not an easy task and should not be treated lightly. Try these tips and find yourself getting your desired job.

***

Photo by Ekaterina Bolovtsova from Pexels