We’ve Got the First Teaser for Blessing Amidu’s Animation Film “Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters”

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on


“Ladybuckit & the Motley Mopsters”, an upcoming 3D Nigerian feature-length animation, perfect for family entertainment.

It’s about a precocious self-absorbed little girl finds herself in wildly unfamiliar territory. There, she encounters a band of highly unusual characters who change the course of her destiny.

The animation features Bimbo Akintola, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jessica Edwards, Patrick Doyle, Caleb Audu, David Edwards, Bola Edwards, Kelechi Udegbe, Awazi Angbalaga, produced by Blessing Amidu, and directed by Bisi Adetayo.

Watch the teaser below:

