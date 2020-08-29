Here’s how you can apply for the Social Innovators Programme (SIP) 2020/2021 Fellowship

LEAP Africa and partners have announced the call for applications for the 2020/ 2021 cohort of the Social Innovators Programme (SIP), a one-year fellowship for young African changemakers between 18-35 years.

This year, the fellowship has been opened to receive applications from Anglophone African countries (Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Ghana, Anglo-Cameroon).

The Fellowship seeks to attract young Africans with innovative ideas capable of transforming local communities on different scales with high socio-economic impact and in diverse focus areas such as Youth empowerment, Law, Human Rights, Health, Environment, Education, Agriculture, Science and Technology, among others.

Eligibility

Young women and men between 18 and 35 years, whose ideas and initiatives offer effective solutions to challenges in local communities across Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Ghana and Anglo-Cameroon.

Applicants must be Initiators/ Co-founders of a socially focused venture/enterprise/ Foundation, located in Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leon, Liberia and Ghana.

Applicants must have been involved in operating their ventures/ enterprise beyond 12 months prior to the time of this application.

Applicants must be available to participate in the Fellowship activities including implementation of appropriate systems to sustain their innovation over the course of the fellowship year.

Following a shortlisting process, 30 candidates will be selected into the programme.

These shortlisted participants will be inducted into the Fellowship at the 2020 SIP Awards, scheduled for October.

The SIP is a platform to equip, support and showcase social innovators and entrepreneurs, enabling them to build and sustain their solutions and enterprises towards national and system-level change.

Benefits

Access to an established faculty and curriculum to equip you to an build effective system and sustainable structures in your enterprise.

Access to a support ecosystem of professionals as mentors, advisory services, skills and other resources towards enterprise growth.

Access to impact investment opportunities and funding partnerships from local and international partners.

Opportunity to build valuable networks and partnerships to amplify your enterprise credibility both locally and internationally.

A chance to win NGN 1,000,000.00 (or its USD equivalent) as sustainability grant award from Union Bank at the end of the fellowship year.

Application

Prospective Fellows can apply here

The application portal is open until September 6th, 2020.

For further enquiries, please contact Chiamaka via [email protected]

