Lush Hair shows Active Support in Ongoing Women Assembly Program Organized by Lagos State

Lush Hair, the proudly Nigerian premium hair attachment brand has described its participation in the ongoing women assembly program being organized by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation across all Lagos State L.C.D.As as a strategic plug to further demonstrate commitment to its various target audience in the state.

The Women Assembly program scheduled to cover all Local Council Development Areas In Lagos State was officially kicked off at Surulere Local Government secretariat and presided over by the Honorable Commissioner of Lagos Ministry of Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation, Honorable Cecelia Bolaji Dada who actively encouraged women to speak up against any form of abuse while ensuring to take care of their mental health & physical wellness.

She stated that beneath the seeming strong outward appearance, lots of women are being faced with unimaginable sexual/ gender-based violence which they may have been self-managing for too long. Irrespective of these situations, she commended the strong and resilient capability of the women folks, while admitting that their roles in nation-building cannot be overemphasized.

According to Toyin Iyoha, Marketing representative, Lush Hair who stated that being a part of the program is quite rewarding as most women will find the discussion certainly useful. It clearly highlighted different kinds of issues women go through in society and how help can be sought in order to address such situations.

“Lush Hair is a proudly Nigerian quality brand specially designed to meet the beauty needs of the African woman, which is why we will always bend towards supporting strategic women-oriented activities, the Lush Hair brand stands for confident, modern and trendy women.” She said.

Also speaking at the event, Omotayo Abiodun, the Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group said that “we are delighted to collaborate with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation on this project and we hope that this will lead to a lasting and sustainable relationship. As a brand whose core target is women, we will always strive towards assisting the women-folks while also encouraging them to be confident and always stay on top of their game irrespective of their background and societal status”.

The Honorable Commissioner, however, thanked the manufacturer of the Lush Hair Brand for their presence and commitment towards support the women of Lagos State throughout the course of the program which is scheduled to conclude by the end of August.

From left: Opeyemi Awojobi, sponsorship Manager, Tolaram Group; Oluyemi Kalesanwo, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation; Honourable Cecilia Bolaji Dada, Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation; Omotayo Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group and Toyin Iyoha, Marketing Representative, Lush Hair during participation of Lush Hair in the ongoing Women Assembly Program across all Local Council Development Areas (L.C.D.As) in Lagos State organized by the Ministry of Women Affairs in Lagos at Surulere local government Lagos.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.