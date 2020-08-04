Connect with us

Mamador welcomes Ufuoma McDermott & Ifeyinwa Mogekwu as their latest Brand Ambassadors

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Food giants, PZ Wilmar Foods recently unveiled notable Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott, and popular Food blogger and Chef, Ifeyinwa Mogekwu of Ify’s Kitchen as ambassadors for its premium Masterbrand, Mamador.

Following the announcement, superstar actor, Ufuoma and amazing Chef Ifeyinwa will now represent the Mamador Masterbrand, across all its marketing campaigns as it repositions to encourage the enjoyment of tasty and nutritious meals as a means to also promote family togetherness and bonding.

Speaking on the engagement, Marketing manager, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, said “Ufuoma and Ifeyinwa have proven to be strong and passionate women, with admirable talents and principles, whose positive lifestyles inspire many, each and every day. Ifeyinwa as a chef inspires many, not just on how to enjoy tasty meals but also how to prepare them, while Ufuoma inspires many career moms, as she manages the work-life balance to bond with her family and sustains an excellent family unit.”

Exciting times are gradually coming back, as this shows there are still many positives to take out of the year 2020. The new ambassadors took to their Instagram pages to share their excitement with their fans!

Congratulations to them all, we look forward to amazing dishes, recipes, and great content from the new ambassadors, Godspeed!

Mamador, produced by PZ Wilmar Food Limited, a joint venture between PZ Cussons and Wilmar International, is a premium food brand that exists to inspire tasty nutrition for everyone. Mamador products include cooking oil, Seasoning cubes, and Spread.

For more highlights and information, follow @mamadorng on social media or visit the website

