FirstBank announces its Annual Fintech Summit Themed 'How Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence will Disrupt FinTech in Nigeria' | Aug 6th

Introducing the New Chivas XV, the Golden Touch to Your Moment of Celebration

The Countdown is on for the 5th Edition of the Virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful | August 28th - 30th

Get a Chance to Win N30,000 Naira Worth of Prizes & Gifts Weekly!

This Onga-licious Ram Burger Recipe is just Right to make your Sallah a Special One

Onga Nigeria has the Right Steps to help Prepare your Sallah Ram & Still Stay Safe

Nigerian Mothers choose Pregnacare Supplements for all round Nutrition all through Pregnancy

To support Health Workers in Nigeria, Desmond Elliot Partners Giving.Ng on Crowdfunding Campaign

Get Ready to enjoy the Thrills & Excitement with these 10 biggest Movies on Showmax for as Low as N1450

Experience the Taste of Love & Good Family Time with Bama Mayonnaise

FirstBank announces its Annual Fintech Summit Themed ‘How Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence will Disrupt FinTech in Nigeria’ | Aug 6th

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

First Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, has announced that the 2020 edition of its annual FinTech Summit is scheduled to hold on Thursday, August 6 2020 by noon. The event will be virtually held via Zoom Meetings. 

The 2020 edition of the summit, which is the fourth in its series is themed; “How Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence will Disrupt FinTech in Nigeria” and will be discussed by experts, key and leading players, policy influencers, and regulatory officials in the Nigerian financial, banking and technological climate.

To participate in the event, click the link to register.  

Chinedu Echeruo, founder of HopStop which was sold to Apple for $1bn will be leading the discussion as the Keynote speaker alongside other panelists; Musa Itopa Jimoh, Director, Payments System Management Department and Aminu Maida, Executive Director, Technology & Operations, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).  

Representing FirstBank in the panel of discussants are Callistus Obetta, Group Executive, Technology & Services and Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products  

Speaking on the event, Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said; “at FirstBank, we have been at the forefront of employing technology in the delivery of financial services in the country exemplified by our various products and services such as FirstMobile, USSD Banking services, FirstMonie Wallet, FirstMonie Agent Banking, FirstAdvance loans provisions. The 2020 edition of our FINTECH summit will build on the successes achieved in the last three editions. We welcome the panelists as we look forward to the shared knowledge which will be integral to deepening the continued growth of banking technology, especially its impact on the Gross Domestic Product of Nigeria and the continent at large”. 

Technology continues to play a fundamental role in driving financial inclusion and strengthening the growth of SMEs that contribute significantly to the development of the country.

We encourage members of the public, players in the fintech and financial climate to register, as there is knowledge for everyone,” he concluded.

