Introducing the New Chivas XV, the Golden Touch to Your Moment of Celebration

Chivas is shaking up the Scotch whiskey category with the introduction of Chivas XV, a 15-year-old blend that challenges conventions around how and when to enjoy Scotch whiskey.

It is created to be enjoyed as part of a high-energy, celebratory moment, Chivas XV proves that a serious whiskey doesn’t need a serious setting to be enjoyed.

Continuing the Chivas’ tradition for expert blending, XV is aged for a minimum of 15 years and selectively finished in Cognac casks, to deliver a rich, refined and unique taste.

Chivas XV, named in a nod to the age statement, features a contemporary new look; an eye-catching gold. The bottle stands out from the crowd during moments of celebration.

















