Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

This is Why the NBCUniversal is Cancelling E! News, "Pop of the Morning" & "In the Room"

BN TV Movies & TV

Zamo's Beauty Brand Seems to be Growing Fast On This Episode Of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

Movies & TV Style

Kerry Washington glows on the Cover of Town and Country Magazine's September Issue

Movies & TV Scoop

Bed Squabble, Colourful Task, Laycon & Love... Catch Up on All that Happened on #BBNaija Day 17

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Aminu is on the Verge of Losing Everything on Episode 3 of "The Men's Club" Season 3

Movies & TV Scoop

Funke Akindele-Bello is Giving Us Some Mid-Week Inspiration

Movies & TV Scoop

Team KEBT Naturals wins Wager Task & Kaisha receives a Strike on #BBNaija Day 16

Movies & TV Scoop

From the Artists to the Carters... Here's a List of All Those Who Featured In Beyoncé's "Black Is King" Visual Album

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

What Happens When a Gold Digger Meets A Player? Watch the Trailer for Kayode Peters' Upcoming Movie "Excuse My African"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Lilo talks Relationship with Eric, #BBNaija Housemates & Plans After the Show

Movies & TV

This is Why the NBCUniversal is Cancelling E! News, “Pop of the Morning” & “In the Room”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

After three decades of showcasing world-class entertainment since 1991, E! News has been cancelled by NBCUniversal.

Well, the station will continue to remain, just the news programming, E! News along with “Pop of the Morning” hosted by Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie, alongside Victor Cruz and “In the Room“, hosted by Jason Kennedy will be cancelled.

E! News has reportedly aired over 7,500 episodes since its inception in 1991 and has been hosted by personalities such as Ryan Seacrest, Giuliana Rancic, Terrence J, Catt Sadler and Maria Menounos.

Variety writes, “The cancellations will translate to layoffs within the New York-based production team, which is fewer than 10 people big. The extent of layoff is unclear, but a source familiar with the situation says that the company is trying to place some of those staffers in other positions within the network.”

Addressing the cancellation with an Instagram post on Wednesday, Lilliana Vazquez wrote:

See. I have placed before you an open door that no one can shut. Revelations 3:8,” she wrote, adding, “Thankful for this incredible adventure and I will miss this team and crew beyond belief. Yes…even the 4am call time. Con mucho mucho amor.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Why Nigerian Parents Need to Learn How to Apologize! Hint* It Won’t Kill You

Here’s How #BellaNaijaWCW Eloho Omame Gihan-Mbelu of Endeavor Nigeria is Helping Entrepreneurs Grow

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How to Hold Steady as the Pandemic Impacts Our Finances!

Ivie Omoregie: People of Edo State, Let’s Not Air Our Dirty Laundry In Public

Advertisement
css.php