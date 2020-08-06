This is Why the NBCUniversal is Cancelling E! News, “Pop of the Morning” & “In the Room”

After three decades of showcasing world-class entertainment since 1991, E! News has been cancelled by NBCUniversal.

Well, the station will continue to remain, just the news programming, E! News along with “Pop of the Morning” hosted by Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie, alongside Victor Cruz and “In the Room“, hosted by Jason Kennedy will be cancelled.

E! News has reportedly aired over 7,500 episodes since its inception in 1991 and has been hosted by personalities such as Ryan Seacrest, Giuliana Rancic, Terrence J, Catt Sadler and Maria Menounos.

Variety writes, “The cancellations will translate to layoffs within the New York-based production team, which is fewer than 10 people big. The extent of layoff is unclear, but a source familiar with the situation says that the company is trying to place some of those staffers in other positions within the network.”

Addressing the cancellation with an Instagram post on Wednesday, Lilliana Vazquez wrote: