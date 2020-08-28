Connect with us

Music

New Music: Krizbeatz & Tekno - Toe Toe

Music

Everything You Need to know about Fireboy DML's Album "Apollo"

Music

#BBNaija Laycon's New Single "Senseless" is Totally Worth Listening To

Music

You should Listen to Nasty C's Album "Zulu Man With Some Power" - It's Everything and More

Music

New Video: Patoranking - Abule

Music

New Video: Skiibii feat. Reekado Banks - Banger

Music

New Video: Nappy - Many Things

BN TV Music

Darey Art Alade is answering all Your Questions on the "Way Home Docu-Series"

Music

Patoranking's Third Studio Album "Three" Is Such A Vibe

Music

You Should Totally Start Your Weekend with Tiwa Savage's New "Celia" Album

Music

New Music: Krizbeatz & Tekno – Toe Toe

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 min ago

 on

World Wave Empire and Cartel presents a new banging tune by Record Producer Krizbeatz and Afro-Pop singer Tekno titled “Toe Toe“.

The groovy dance track “Toe Toe” was performed by Tekno and Produced by Krizbeats. This will not be the first time the two talented artists are collaborating, as they topped charts with their hit song “Pana” in 2016.

Tekno really just wants to flex and have some good time, and that’s exactly what he did with this track.

Listen below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php