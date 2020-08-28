Everything You Need to know about Fireboy DML’s Album “Apollo”

Fireboy DML and Ebro Darden had a quick chat on Apple Music to discuss the Afrobeat singer’s recently released sophomore album “Apollo“, and working with Olamide, Tiwa Savage and Wande Coal.

Fireboy shared that the album “Apollo” opened a more diverse view to his sound. It showed that he is not just a one-hit wonder, but he is an actual musician that writes and is here to stay. Fireboy definitely wants to be remembered for making people happy with music and he made sure to express that with the track “Remember Me“.

Concerning working with Wande Coal, he had this ton say:

My fans know how much I worship that man. He’s like my dad when it comes to music, I’ve been listening to him since way back. It was beautiful having him in the studio that evening. I was just watching him do his thing and was like, ‘wow, this is beautiful’. That moment was surreal to me

We could definitely feel what Fireboy felt when we listened to the amazing track “Spell” featuring Wande Coal.

Find out more in the video below: