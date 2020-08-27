BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

All You Need To Know About The Stock Market

Date: Thursday, August 27, 2020

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Akibatribe IG Live

Free Export Webinar by Keyme

If you manufacture Apparel, Leather, Beauty, or Processed Agro products, join Keyme for a Free webinar on how to export and sell your products internationally.

Date: Thursday, August 27 – Thursday, Septemeber 10, 2020.

Time: 6 PM

RSVP: HERE

Africa Soft Power Series

Africa Soft Power Series is inviting you to it’s first of its kind virtual convening of industry thought leaders from across the globe, focused and passionate about Africa. 15 days,15 power-packed sessions and an unrivalled speaker line up. Everything film, music, payments, sports, pop culture, activism and more will be explored.

Date: Thursday, August 27 – Saturday, August 29, 2020.

RSVP: HERE

The Path To Technical Leadership

Date: Friday, August 28, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: SCA Slack Community

RSVP: HERE

Ozoza Lifestyle

Ozoza Lifestyle (Booth No 7) will be at the Virtual Fashion Souk this weekend. They will showcasing their stunning pieces and Fall collection.

Date: Friday, August 28 – Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Time: ALL Day

RSVP: HERE OR [email protected], Call/Whatsapp 09039737818

Launch of the New Economy Booster

Impact Hub Lagos is inviting you to the launch of its New Economy Booster. The programme which seeks to boost solutions or ventures in sectors that have been adversely affected by COVID-19. The New Economy Booster programme is open to impact-driven entrepreneurs with both advanced and early-stage ventures, high-potential start-ups, non-profit organizations and initiatives based in Ghana or Nigeria.

Date: Friday, August 28, 2020.

Time: 6 PM

RSVP: HERE

The Fashion Souk

It is another fashion weekend in the month of August with the virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful happening this weekend! Shop some of the best Nigerian fashion designs from the safety of your personal spaces. There will be online exhibitions of current and relevant fashion for these times from some of the finest African designers as well as virtual runway shows for your entertainment!

Date: Friday, August 28 – Sunday, August 30, 2020

Time: 10 AM

RSVP: HERE

Pan-African Women’s Philanthropy Network Summit

The Pan-African Women’s Philanthropy Network Summit to celebrate the African Union’s Decade of the African Woman, and launch a global effort to encourage funding of innovative, social justice, health, and economic development initiatives for post-COVID-19 recovery in African-descent communities.

Date: Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Time: 4 PM

RSVP: HERE

The Income Generation Webinar: Steps to Building Better Income

It’s time to help you make money! Today’s Woman will be holding its 1st Finance Webinar – The Income Generation Webinar this weekend. This event has been designed to give you the steps to building better income by formalizing you with your finances, showing you alternative ways to fund your business, educating you on how to generate money with your knowledge and how to manage your finances with some amazing speakers like Oghogho Osula of WIFng, Tricia Ikpomwoba aka TriciaBiz, Ayo Akinola of PiggyVest and Jumoke Olusoga of Page Financials. Make it a date with us this Saturday – let’s help you make more than you

are right now!

Date: Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Time: 11 AM

RSVP: HERE

25 Under 25 Awards

The 5th Edition of the Nigeria’s Youth Entrepreneurship Leadership Program a.k.a Nigeria’s 25 Under 25 Awards will take place this weekend. Every year SME100Africa recognizes and celebrates 25 Nigerians under the age of 25 who are doing phenomenal things in Nigeria and contributing to socio-economic development in Nigeria. This year’s event would include music and poetry, keynote presentations, Award presentations, and exhibitions.

Date: Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: HERE

RSVP: [email protected] OR 081777436650 | 08162870959

The Aldersgate Experience

How can a young Catholic maintain spirituality in a morally decadent world? Will the new normal affect the faith of Christians especially amongst young people? These and more will be answered at the second edition of The Aldersgate Experience. You’ll get answers to questions pertaining to Youth, Spirituality & Catholicism. Speaking at the event are Isioma Coker; Co-Convener, Young and Catholic, Father Anthony Paschal; Immediate Past Director, Youth Directorate; Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos and Dean Okoduwa; Vice Curator, Lagos Hub, Global Shapers Community.

Date: Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Aldersgate Facebook Live

RSVP: HERE