#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend
With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!
Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.
Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.
Scroll through to see.
All You Need To Know About The Stock Market
Date: Thursday, August 27, 2020
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Akibatribe IG Live
Free Export Webinar by Keyme
If you manufacture Apparel, Leather, Beauty, or Processed Agro products, join Keyme for a Free webinar on how to export and sell your products internationally.
Date: Thursday, August 27 – Thursday, Septemeber 10, 2020.
Time: 6 PM
RSVP: HERE
Africa Soft Power Series
Africa Soft Power Series is inviting you to it’s first of its kind virtual convening of industry thought leaders from across the globe, focused and passionate about Africa. 15 days,15 power-packed sessions and an unrivalled speaker line up. Everything film, music, payments, sports, pop culture, activism and more will be explored.
Date: Thursday, August 27 – Saturday, August 29, 2020.
RSVP: HERE
The Path To Technical Leadership
Date: Friday, August 28, 2020.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: SCA Slack Community
RSVP: HERE
Ozoza Lifestyle
Ozoza Lifestyle (Booth No 7) will be at the Virtual Fashion Souk this weekend. They will showcasing their stunning pieces and Fall collection.
Date: Friday, August 28 – Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Time: ALL Day
RSVP: HERE OR [email protected], Call/Whatsapp 09039737818
Launch of the New Economy Booster
Impact Hub Lagos is inviting you to the launch of its New Economy Booster. The programme which seeks to boost solutions or ventures in sectors that have been adversely affected by COVID-19. The New Economy Booster programme is open to impact-driven entrepreneurs with both advanced and early-stage ventures, high-potential start-ups, non-profit organizations and initiatives based in Ghana or Nigeria.
Date: Friday, August 28, 2020.
Time: 6 PM
RSVP: HERE
The Fashion Souk
It is another fashion weekend in the month of August with the virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful happening this weekend! Shop some of the best Nigerian fashion designs from the safety of your personal spaces. There will be online exhibitions of current and relevant fashion for these times from some of the finest African designers as well as virtual runway shows for your entertainment!
Date: Friday, August 28 – Sunday, August 30, 2020
Time: 10 AM
RSVP: HERE
Pan-African Women’s Philanthropy Network Summit
The Pan-African Women’s Philanthropy Network Summit to celebrate the African Union’s Decade of the African Woman, and launch a global effort to encourage funding of innovative, social justice, health, and economic development initiatives for post-COVID-19 recovery in African-descent communities.
Date: Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Time: 4 PM
RSVP: HERE
The Income Generation Webinar: Steps to Building Better Income
It’s time to help you make money! Today’s Woman will be holding its 1st Finance Webinar – The Income Generation Webinar this weekend. This event has been designed to give you the steps to building better income by formalizing you with your finances, showing you alternative ways to fund your business, educating you on how to generate money with your knowledge and how to manage your finances with some amazing speakers like Oghogho Osula of WIFng, Tricia Ikpomwoba aka TriciaBiz, Ayo Akinola of PiggyVest and Jumoke Olusoga of Page Financials. Make it a date with us this Saturday – let’s help you make more than you
are right now!
Date: Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Time: 11 AM
RSVP: HERE
25 Under 25 Awards
The 5th Edition of the Nigeria’s Youth Entrepreneurship Leadership Program a.k.a Nigeria’s 25 Under 25 Awards will take place this weekend. Every year SME100Africa recognizes and celebrates 25 Nigerians under the age of 25 who are doing phenomenal things in Nigeria and contributing to socio-economic development in Nigeria. This year’s event would include music and poetry, keynote presentations, Award presentations, and exhibitions.
Date: Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: HERE
RSVP: [email protected] OR 081777436650 | 08162870959
The Aldersgate Experience
How can a young Catholic maintain spirituality in a morally decadent world? Will the new normal affect the faith of Christians especially amongst young people? These and more will be answered at the second edition of The Aldersgate Experience. You’ll get answers to questions pertaining to Youth, Spirituality & Catholicism. Speaking at the event are Isioma Coker; Co-Convener, Young and Catholic, Father Anthony Paschal; Immediate Past Director, Youth Directorate; Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos and Dean Okoduwa; Vice Curator, Lagos Hub, Global Shapers Community.
Date: Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Aldersgate Facebook Live
RSVP: HERE