Desmond Elliot is One Proud Dad as his Twins Donald & Dawna turn 10

Desmond Elliot is One Proud Dad as his Twins Donald & Dawna turn 10

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

How time flies! Desmond Elliot‘s twins, Donald and Dawna are ten already.

The proud dad took to his Instagram celebrate the adorable siblings and shower them with love.

He wrote:

Happy birthday to my sweethearts, my orobo and lekpa Donald and Dawna. Mmm what else can I say than to say you have made me the proudest dad in the universe. May God make you shine so bright in all you do. Daddy loves you loves you loves you guys .

Photo Credit: desmondelliot

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

